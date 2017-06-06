Classical Pacific June 6, 2017

Welcome to Classical Pacific on Hawaii Public Radio HPR 2. I’m your host, John Kalani Zak.

It’s Tuesday, June, 6th, 2017. Not only is it “D” Day..it’s my ??th birthday. Yep, I made it around the sun one more time, hanging on (as we all were) for dear life! It’s been quite a year, mostly because everyone at HPR has really committed to the Program Realignment and to our recent fund drive. With all the tension that’s flying around our blue planet these days, I am grateful to be living in Hawaii nei. One long look at the Ko’olaus and whatever is troubling me is put to rights.

If you are facing some emotional challenges, or even if you are not, put the HPR app on your phone, get out in nature, and listen to beautiful classical music on HPR 2. It has been proven scientifically that music has a therapeutic effect on us. Break the cycle of worry with a shift in thinking. You may be amazed at the results. While you’re listening, take a moment to enjoy the fact that artists, composers, technicians and business leaders from around the world have collaborated and continue to collaborate to create and share the music we all enjoy. As I have said many times, music is a bridge builder, the international language of communication and diplomacy!

In today’s broadcast, we’ll hear music of William Friedmann Bach, Handel, Brahms, Bruch, and because I cannot resist, two Brazilian pieces performed by Yo Yo Ma. I can’t help myself, what can I say?

Classical Pacific began in February, 2017, as a result of Hawaii Public Radio’s ongoing commitment to give listeners across Hawaii and around the world more of what they love, on two networks: HPR 1 and HPR 2. Airing five days a week at 3 P.M. Hawaii time, the series features the finest of the world’s classical music, while also shining a spotlight on orchestras, artists, and composers of the Pacific region, including Polynesia, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, The U.S., Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Russia, Indonesia, New Zealand and Australia. We’ll also add spice with indigenous and World music that is creating new musical languages and collaborations worldwide.

