Classical Pacific June 9, 2017

Welcome to Classical Pacific on Hawaii Public Radio HPR 2. I’m your host, John Kalani Zak.

It’s Friday, June 9th. I have some great news: Tonight in the 5 PM hour, we will have a special “Big Ears Music Club” conversation with legendary pianist, André Watts and Hawaii Symphony Orchestra Concert Master, Iggy Jang. Earlier in the week, HPR and the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra hosted an invitation-only evening in HPR’s Atherton Performing Arts Studio. The atmosphere was relaxed and collegial. I asked André and Iggy to talk about their childhood recollections of living overseas and to share some of their early recollections of experiences with music. We also talked at length and very frankly about what it means to make a life in music. If you are a parent, friend, or other relative of a music student, of if you are a music educator, or if you just love music and the artists who create it, I think you’ll find this conversation very engaging. It’s one of the unique and wonderful things that we can offer our listeners on Hawaii Public Radio: an in-depth talk story session where the listener can really get to know something about the artists who shape today’s classical music. We hope to do more in the future.

During Classical Pacific this afternoon and during tonight’s Evening Concert, Craig De Silva and I will give away some tickets to the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra concert with Otomo and Watts, which takes place this Saturday at the Blaisdell Auditorium at 7:30 PM, so be sure to tune in. Classical Pacific began in February, 2017, as a result of Hawaii Public Radio’s ongoing commitment to give listeners across Hawaii and around the world more of what they love, on two networks: HPR 1 and HPR 2. Airing five days a week at 3 P.M. Hawaii time, the series features the finest of the world’s classical music, while also shining a spotlight on orchestras, artists, and composers of the Pacific region, including Polynesia, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, The U.S., Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Russia, Indonesia, New Zealand and Australia. We’ll also add spice with indigenous and World music that is creating new musical languages and collaborations worldwide.

Classical Pacific and all Hawaii Public Radio programs are available online at our website: hawaiipublicradio.org. You can also download the free app for your mobile device and take HPR with you whenever and wherever you travel! Just type

H - P - R in the search box of your App. store!

