Classical Pacific May 26, 2017

Yesterday ,we tipped our faux fur hats to the great Russian composers of past and present. Today, we’re going American. We’ll hear music from George Whitfield Chadwick (1854-1931) who was born in Lowell, Massachusetts. We’ll also hear music of the legendary Leonard Bernstein. Richard Rogers and Victor Herbert will be represented, too. And, don’t be too surprised to hear a little something from Ferde Grofe and Aaron Copland.

Memorial Day is coming up. Let’s take some time to remember our loved ones, friends, and neighbors who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms we enjoy. This Memorial Day weekend I am sending a loving salute to my Uncle John and my Uncle H.C, who were lost in World War II, in the Pacific, and in Europe.

Classical Pacific began in February, 2017, as a result of Hawaii Public Radio’s ongoing commitment to give listeners across Hawaii and around the world more of what they love, on two networks: HPR 1 and HPR 2. Airing five days a week at 3 P.M. Hawaii time, the series features the finest of the world’s classical music, while also shining a spotlight on orchestras, artists, and composers of the Pacific region, including Polynesia, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, The U.S., Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Russia, Indonesia, New Zealand and Australia. We’ll also add spice with indigenous and World music that is creating new musical languages and collaborations worldwide.

