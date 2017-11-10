Classical Pacific November 10, 2017

Aloha pumehana, I’m John Kalani Zak, host of Classical Pacific on HPR 2, your home for classical music. Thank you to each and every one of you who pledged your support to Hawaii Public Radio, You are our heroes and heroines.

We pledge to continue to give you the best programming and the finest music possible!

In today’s “Aloha Friday” journey of Classical Pacific, we’ll hear music of Grieg, Richard and Siegfried Wagner, De Bréville, Rota, Mozart, Milhaud, and Stravinsky.

Classical Pacific airs Monday through Friday at 3 PM Hawaii time on HPR 2, your home for classical music!

