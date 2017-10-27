Classical Pacific October 27th, 2017

Aloha pumehana, I’m John Kalani Zak, host of Classical Pacific on HPR 2.

Welcome to Classical Pacific on HPR - 2, your home for classical music. Thank you to each and every one of you who pledged your support to Hawaii Public Radio, You are our heroes and heroines. We pledge to continue to give you the best programming possible!

Are you ready to have some fun? I have been reading Amy Tan’s new autobiography, in which she shares how she uses classical music to inspire her creativity while crafting her novels....it got me to thinking.......let’s write some haiku as we listen to Classical Pacific and Evening Concert....and if you feel so inspired, send them to me at jzak@hawaiipublicradio.org. If you grant permission we can read some on the air... tell me which musical piece inspired you. Now, the rules are simple: three lines and make it concise. It does not have to relate to the music specifically, and we are not worrying about syllable count......this is purely an exercise in seeing what can emerge from listening to fine music. Any topic is acceptable (Almost!)

Here are some which I wrote while listening to Debussy:

Life is lived

Not in grand moments

But by small graces

I travel in circles

But I surprise myself

Each circle moves me forward

The finest things in my life

Were not forged by my own hand

They were gifts

So give this a try...there is no right or wrong and it isn’t a contest - just a sharing of thoughts and feelings.

In today’s episode of Classical Pacific, we’ll hear music of J.C. Bach, Debussy, Falla, Bizet, Alfven, Sibelius, and Beethoven. A rich and rewarding musical journey awaits us.

Classical Pacific begins at 3 PM Hawaii time on HPR 2.

