Consolidated Theatres Helps Raise Funds for HPR

Consolidated Theatres has selected Hawaiʻi Public Radio as one of the nonprofits to benefit from its "Consolidated 100: A Film for Every Decade" series. This special $2 Saturday matinee offer is part of Consolidated's celebration of their 100th year in the islands.
The 10 mostly family-friendly films, their original release years, and their screening dates are:
Aug 26 The Kid with Charlie Chaplin (1921)
Sep 2 The Wizard of Oz (1939)
Sep 9 Casablanca (1942)
Sep 16 Singin' in the Rain (1952)
Sep 23 The Sound of Music (1965)
Sep 30 Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Oct 7 E.T. The Extraterrestrial (1982)
Oct 14 Jurassic Park (1993)
Oct 21 Lilo and Stitch (2002)
Oct 28 Moana (2016)
Movie tickets will be $2 and net proceeds will be split between HPR and the 3 - 4 other nonprofit organizations designated. Screenings will take place at all nine Consolidated Theatres locations on Oʻahu and Maui:
Ward 16
Mililani 14
Pearlridge
Kapolei 16
Kahala
Koko Marina 8
Koʻolau 10
ʻŌlino by Consolidated Theatres in Kapolei
Kaʻahumanu 6 in Kahului, Maui
Check with the theatre venues for more details.