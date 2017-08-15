Consolidated Theatres Helps Raise Funds for HPR

Consolidated Theatres has selected Hawaiʻi Public Radio as one of the nonprofits to benefit from its "Consolidated 100: A Film for Every Decade" series. This special $2 Saturday matinee offer is part of Consolidated's celebration of their 100th year in the islands.

The 10 mostly family-friendly films, their original release years, and their screening dates are:

Aug 26 The Kid with Charlie Chaplin (1921)

Sep 2 The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Sep 9 Casablanca (1942)

Sep 16 Singin' in the Rain (1952)

Sep 23 The Sound of Music (1965)

Sep 30 Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Oct 7 E.T. The Extraterrestrial (1982)

Oct 14 Jurassic Park (1993)

Oct 21 Lilo and Stitch (2002)

Oct 28 Moana (2016)

Movie tickets will be $2 and net proceeds will be split between HPR and the 3 - 4 other nonprofit organizations designated. Screenings will take place at all nine Consolidated Theatres locations on Oʻahu and Maui:



Ward 16

Mililani 14

Pearlridge

Kapolei 16

Kahala

Koko Marina 8

Koʻolau 10

ʻŌlino by Consolidated Theatres in Kapolei

Kaʻahumanu 6 in Kahului, Maui

Check with the theatre venues for more details.