Related Program: 
The Conversation

The Conversation: Friday, April 28, 2017

By & 4 minutes ago

New Teacher Contract Guarantees Raises; Pioneering Musician June Millington; Hawaiian Language Opera

The all female band Fanny were pioneers in the 20th Century music industry.
Credit Pinterest


Hawaii Teachers Agree to New Contract: Amy Perruso

Members of HSTA protested their lack of a contract in 2013. On Thursday, HSTA members ratified a new contract with 98% support.
Credit HSTA

Hawaii State Teachers Association just ratified a new four-year contract with the state. We talked with Amy Perruso, HSTA's secretary-treasurer, about what happened and how the future looks. 

Intro Music: Blind Alley by Fanny

Outro Music:  Burn The Witch by Radiohead

Musician June Millington

Credit June Millington

 

June Millington's band Fanny was the first all-women band to be signed to a major record label. Which at the time was a feat on its own. We spoke with June while she was here in the islands making a series of appearances

Intro Music: Ain't That Peculiar by Fanny

Outro Music:  Hey Bulldog (cover) by Fanny

Financial Health of Hawaii's Non-Profits: Lisa Maruyama

Policy changes in the Trump Administration have implications for nonprofits. But are Hawaii’s nonprofits taking note? And, are they planning for when the economy moves into a downward cycle and more will be asked of them. 

Intro Music: Ocelot by Emancipator

Outro Music: Galapagos by Emancipator

Hā`upu-A Hawaiian Opera: Herb Mahelona

Credit Kamehameha Schools

Hā`upu: A Hawaiian Opera, tells the story of the abduction of a princess sometime in the last millennium. Hern Mahelona is the composer, and we spoke with him yesterday. The talented students at Kamehameha Schools perform it. You can catch the performance at 7:30 PM on April 29th at Maui Arts & Cultural Center. 

Intro Music: Hāʻupu, Hawaiian Opera by Kamehameha Schools

Outro Music: Hāʻupu, Hawaiian Opera by Kamehameha Schools

Tags: 
HPR Produced Talk Shows

Related Content

The Conversation: Wednesday, April 19th, 2017

By & Apr 19, 2017
Flickr - jmf1007

Dire Funding Challenges for Wahiawa General; Housing Affordability Nationwide; Miles Electric Band

The Conversation: Monday, April 24, 2017

By & 26 minutes ago

Tax Brackets, HB209 and HB375: Tom Yamachika, UK/India Storyteller: Craig Jenkins

Tax Brackets, HB209 and HB375: Tom Yamachika

The Conversation: Tuesday, April 25, 2017

By & Apr 25, 2017
Wikipedia

Homelessness Legislation: Scott Morishige, Ballroom Dancing: Faith Agbayani, Ke Kai Ola: Hawaiian Monk Seal Hospital: Deb Wickham 

Homelessness Legislation: Scott Morishige