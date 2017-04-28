The Conversation: Friday, April 28, 2017

New Teacher Contract Guarantees Raises; Pioneering Musician June Millington; Hawaiian Language Opera

Hawaii Teachers Agree to New Contract: Amy Perruso

Hawaii State Teachers Association just ratified a new four-year contract with the state. We talked with Amy Perruso, HSTA's secretary-treasurer, about what happened and how the future looks.

Intro Music: Blind Alley by Fanny

Outro Music: Burn The Witch by Radiohead

Musician June Millington

June Millington's band Fanny was the first all-women band to be signed to a major record label. Which at the time was a feat on its own. We spoke with June while she was here in the islands making a series of appearances

Intro Music: Ain't That Peculiar by Fanny

Outro Music: Hey Bulldog (cover) by Fanny

Financial Health of Hawaii's Non-Profits: Lisa Maruyama

Policy changes in the Trump Administration have implications for nonprofits. But are Hawaii’s nonprofits taking note? And, are they planning for when the economy moves into a downward cycle and more will be asked of them.

Intro Music: Ocelot by Emancipator

Outro Music: Galapagos by Emancipator

Hā`upu-A Hawaiian Opera: Herb Mahelona

Hā`upu: A Hawaiian Opera, tells the story of the abduction of a princess sometime in the last millennium. Hern Mahelona is the composer, and we spoke with him yesterday. The talented students at Kamehameha Schools perform it. You can catch the performance at 7:30 PM on April 29th at Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Intro Music: Hāʻupu, Hawaiian Opera by Kamehameha Schools

Outro Music: Hāʻupu, Hawaiian Opera by Kamehameha Schools