The Conversation: Friday, August 11th, 2017

North Korea; Keeping Calm in Guam; Making the Case for GMO’s

Full Show

Where to Go with North Korea: Lieutenant General (Ret.) Dan Leaf

Dan Leaf

Former Deputy Commander of U.S. Pacific Command says that a military strike would have great risk and a low probability of long-term success.

Intro Music: Last Night On Earth by U2

Guam Residents Unfazed by North Korean Threats: Jefferson Cronin

Jefferson Cronin

Despite the recent high profile threats against their island, a Public Radio Guam host says most residents are not losing their cool.

Intro Music: Nocturne - Frederic by Keeno

Civil Beat Reality Check

Chad Blair

With the Hawaii primary only a year away, why are the Governor’s coffers so low?

Intro Music: Pacific Theme by Broken Social Scene

Outro Music: Heavy by POWERS

"Food Evolution" film writer and producer Trace Sheehan

Trace Sheehan

Are GMO’s a legitimate, and necessary, application of science or are they a dangerous tampering with nature? That is the subject of Trace Sheehan’s film Food Evolution.

Outro Music: Electric Feel by MGMT

Kakaako Pub Crawl: Noe Tanigawa

Noe Tanigawa

HPR’s Arts and Culture reporter takes us on a tour of the many craft breweries that have popped up in Honolulu’s Kaka’ako neighborhood.

Intro Music: The Repudiated Immortals by Of Montreal

Outro Music: Baby We Were Young by The Dirty Guv'nahs