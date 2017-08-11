The Conversation: Friday, August 11th, 2017

North Korea; Keeping Calm in Guam; Making the Case for GMO’s
Where to Go with North Korea: Lieutenant General (Ret.) Dan Leaf
Former Deputy Commander of U.S. Pacific Command says that a military strike would have great risk and a low probability of long-term success.
Guam Residents Unfazed by North Korean Threats: Jefferson Cronin
Despite the recent high profile threats against their island, a Public Radio Guam host says most residents are not losing their cool.
Civil Beat Reality Check
With the Hawaii primary only a year away, why are the Governor’s coffers so low?
"Food Evolution" film writer and producer Trace Sheehan
Are GMO’s a legitimate, and necessary, application of science or are they a dangerous tampering with nature? That is the subject of Trace Sheehan’s film Food Evolution.
Kakaako Pub Crawl: Noe Tanigawa
HPR’s Arts and Culture reporter takes us on a tour of the many craft breweries that have popped up in Honolulu’s Kaka’ako neighborhood.
