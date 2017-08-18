The Conversation: Friday, August 18th, 2017

Rail Finances; Internet Freedom; Honolulu Complete Streets

City Councilman Calls for Audit of Rail: Trevor Ozawa

Trevor Ozawa

The uncertainty over where all the money for Honolulu’s rail project may soon be addressed. This week, the Honolulu City Council approved a resolution to audit the project.

Will the Legislature Fund Rail? Wayne Yoshioka

Wayne Yoshioka

In the wake of a busy week for rail, including new charges of lax internal oversight, we wanted to ask HPR’s Political Reporter for a progress report.

Civil Beat Reality Check

Suevon Lee

New Schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto has the Governor’s support but as Civil Beat reporter Suevon Lee finds, the Governor says he had no hand in her selection.

Striking a Balance Between Internet Freedom and Law Enforcement: Mike Godwin

Mike Godwin

The ‘Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act of 2017’ is designed to attack the service providers used by sex traffickers. Could this be a well-intentioned effort that is likely to have unintended consequences of its own?

Complete Streets Check-In: Mike Packard

Mike Packard

What is the best way to improve a city? Some people would start with a look at the streets; and not just the cars.

