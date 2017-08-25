Related Program: 
The Conversation

The Conversation: Friday, August 25th, 2017

By Beth-Ann Kozlovich & 3 hours ago

Special Legislative Session; Thoughts from a Former Governor; Smartphone Apps for Farmers

Credit NASA Goddard Space Flight Center / Flickr

Special Legislative Session to Fund Rail

Credit Wikimedia Commons

HPR’s Political Reporter Wayne Yoshioka gives an overview of the pending special legislative session to fund Honolulu’s rail transit project.

Hawaii’s Political Landscape

Credit Neil Abercrombie

Former Governor Neil Abercrombie has served in almost every elected office imaginable across Hawaii. He looks across the state to give us the lay of the land.

Civil Beat Reality Check

Credit Cory Lum/Civil Beat

There are new goals for Hawaii’s shelters for homeless people. Some worry that could mean the loss of funds if the shelters can’t meet them.

App Aims to Help Farmers Improve Efficiency

Credit Smart Yield

Startup ‘Smart Yields’ aims to give farmers, indoor growers and gardeners real-time information, trends, forecasts, and recommendations using a new mobile app.

Scientific Findings from Great American Eclipse

Credit NASA Goddard Space Flight Center / Flickr

Few watch a solar eclipse with the intensity of astronomers; each new celestial event offers the opportunity to gather new and valuable data.   

