The Conversation: Friday, August 25th, 2017

Special Legislative Session; Thoughts from a Former Governor; Smartphone Apps for Farmers
Special Legislative Session to Fund Rail
HPR’s Political Reporter Wayne Yoshioka gives an overview of the pending special legislative session to fund Honolulu’s rail transit project.
Intro Music: Whole Life Story by Passion Pit
Outro Music: Hits from the Bong (Instrumental) by Cyprus Hill
Former Governor Neil Abercrombie has served in almost every elected office imaginable across Hawaii. He looks across the state to give us the lay of the land.
Intro Music: On The Border by Eagles
Outro Music: We Are Alive by Terravita
There are new goals for Hawaii’s shelters for homeless people. Some worry that could mean the loss of funds if the shelters can’t meet them.
Intro Music: We Are Alive by Terravita
App Aims to Help Farmers Improve Efficiency
Startup ‘Smart Yields’ aims to give farmers, indoor growers and gardeners real-time information, trends, forecasts, and recommendations using a new mobile app.
Intro Music: Circadian Rhythms (Dusk) by Stop Light Observations
Outro Music: Find Me by Kings of Leon
Scientific Findings from Great American Eclipse
Few watch a solar eclipse with the intensity of astronomers; each new celestial event offers the opportunity to gather new and valuable data.
Intro Music: Favorite Waste of Time by Bette Midler
Outro Music: Jolene by Cake