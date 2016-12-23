The Conversation: Friday December 23rd, 2016

Related Program: 
Economic Winners and Losers of 2017; HIS Needs Your Help in the Effort Against Homelessness; Train Your Brain to Improvise

Outlook For Hiring in 2017: Tracey Wilen

What does 2017 hold for our economic fortunes?
We’re two days out from Christmas, and a little more than a week till New Years. It’s a time when we tend to look back and look ahead in various parts of our lives, including work. It’s always helpful to get some perspective from folks who spend time looking at that big picture---and discussing trends. Tracey Wilen is one of those people. She’s held senior leadership positions at Apple, H-P, and Cisco Systems. She’s also written nearly a dozen books. And a favorite theme is the intersection of technology and jobs. Her most recent work is “Employed for Life, 21st Century Career Trends.” She joins us this morning from New York.

Think Fast Improv: Mr. Aaron 

Improvisation is a skill that can be learned and has benefits outside of the comedy realm.
We think of improvisation as one of the special skills of jazz musicians, actors, and comedians, but don’t we spend much of our lives improvising?  The self-confidence and quick thinking it requires are skills that can be applied to just about any field of endeavor, and the drop-in classes taught by the local troupe Think Fast Improv reach out to people who aren’t necessarily looking for a performing career.  Mr. Aaron is an improv veteran who teaches the classes, and he’s with us in our studio.

Civil Beat Reality Check: Questions About Interim HPD Chief

Acting HPD Chief Cary Okimoto
Honolulu Police Department’s new Interim Chief of Police appears to be pretty close to the scandal surrounding recently-suspended Chief Louis Kealoha. Chad Blair joins us with today’s Reality Check.

IHS Volunteers for Point In Time Count: Kimo Carvalho

IHS needs volunteers to help conduct the homeless Point-in-Time count, a vital step in receiving federal financial assistance
Homelessness in Hawai‘i continues to be at a crisis level. One of the many challenges is documenting exactly how many homeless people are IN our communities---and where they are. That’s a starting point for so much in terms of care and government policy. And that’s where the “Point in Time” count comes in—the Institute for Human Services is a critical part of that effort each year.  IHS is Hawai‘i’s oldest, largest and most comprehensive human services agency focused exclusively on homelessness in Hawai‘i. The next point in time count comes early next year. IHS needs some help with that—and IHS Director of Community Relations Kimo Carvalho joins us to tell us more

Kwanzaa: Sandra Shawhan

Kwanzaa turns 50 this year.
The Kwanzaa holiday is now fifty years old, and has earned a permanent place in American culture.  It came about when political activist and university professor Maulana Karenga, whose adopted surname means “keeper of tradition” in Swahili, saw the need for a celebration based on seven principles: unity, self-determination, collective responsibility, economic cooperation, purpose, creativity, and faith -- principles derived from harvest-season observances in Africa.

