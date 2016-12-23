The Conversation: Friday December 23rd, 2016

Economic Winners and Losers of 2017; HIS Needs Your Help in the Effort Against Homelessness; Train Your Brain to Improvise

Full Show

Outlook For Hiring in 2017: Tracey Wilen

Tracey Wilen

We’re two days out from Christmas, and a little more than a week till New Years. It’s a time when we tend to look back and look ahead in various parts of our lives, including work. It’s always helpful to get some perspective from folks who spend time looking at that big picture---and discussing trends. Tracey Wilen is one of those people. She’s held senior leadership positions at Apple, H-P, and Cisco Systems. She’s also written nearly a dozen books. And a favorite theme is the intersection of technology and jobs. Her most recent work is “Employed for Life, 21st Century Career Trends.” She joins us this morning from New York.

Intro Music: Pata Pata by Miriam Makeba

Outro Music: Float On (Instrumental) by Modest Mouse

Think Fast Improv: Mr. Aaron

Mr. Aaron

We think of improvisation as one of the special skills of jazz musicians, actors, and comedians, but don’t we spend much of our lives improvising? The self-confidence and quick thinking it requires are skills that can be applied to just about any field of endeavor, and the drop-in classes taught by the local troupe Think Fast Improv reach out to people who aren’t necessarily looking for a performing career. Mr. Aaron is an improv veteran who teaches the classes, and he’s with us in our studio.

Intro Music: Babel by Mumford and Sons

Outro Music: Wizards in Winter by Trans Siberian Orchestra

Civil Beat Reality Check: Questions About Interim HPD Chief

Chad Blair

Honolulu Police Department’s new Interim Chief of Police appears to be pretty close to the scandal surrounding recently-suspended Chief Louis Kealoha. Chad Blair joins us with today’s Reality Check.

Intro Music: Rincon by Floating Action

Outro Music: Bee Keeper by Houndstooth

IHS Volunteers for Point In Time Count: Kimo Carvalho

Kimo Carvalho

Homelessness in Hawai‘i continues to be at a crisis level. One of the many challenges is documenting exactly how many homeless people are IN our communities---and where they are. That’s a starting point for so much in terms of care and government policy. And that’s where the “Point in Time” count comes in—the Institute for Human Services is a critical part of that effort each year. IHS is Hawai‘i’s oldest, largest and most comprehensive human services agency focused exclusively on homelessness in Hawai‘i. The next point in time count comes early next year. IHS needs some help with that—and IHS Director of Community Relations Kimo Carvalho joins us to tell us more

Intro Music: The Arrival by Atmosphere

Outro Music: Thirsty Man by Blitzen Trapper

Kwanzaa: Sandra Shawhan

Sandra Shawhan

The Kwanzaa holiday is now fifty years old, and has earned a permanent place in American culture. It came about when political activist and university professor Maulana Karenga, whose adopted surname means “keeper of tradition” in Swahili, saw the need for a celebration based on seven principles: unity, self-determination, collective responsibility, economic cooperation, purpose, creativity, and faith -- principles derived from harvest-season observances in Africa.

Intro Music: Umoja by Various Artists (Kwanza for Young People)

Outro Music: Kwanza Dance by Kenya Hathaway