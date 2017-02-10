The Conversation: Friday, February 10th, 2017

Future of Black Lives Matter; Life as a Hermit in Rural China; Hawaii Film Challenge

Black Lives Matter Co-Founder: Patrisse Cullors

Patrisse Cullors

In the summer of 2013, Patrisse Cullors was devastated by the verdict of not guilty in the trial of George Zimmerman for the killing of Trayvon Martin. She cried, she took to social media and was galvanized by a post from a friend that ended, “black lives matter.” It instantly became a hashtag, and a movement. Now three and a half years later, the movement which she cofounded is continuing to redefine itself. Patrisse Cullors is in Honolulu for the screening and panel discussion of Ava Duvernay’s film 13th.

Hawaii Film Challenge: Kara Fujita Jovic

Kara Fujita Jovic

Most filmmakers will tell you that coming up with a great idea for a movie is only a beginning and that most of a would-be auteur’s time is spent trying to raise money. It is sad but true, and many an idea has died on the vine. The First Annual Hawaii Film Challenge is an international screenwriting contest, for 10-12 minute short film scripts, that hopes to find and develop, projects that deserve an audience. Kara Fujita Jovic is the Creative Director of Hawaii Film Challenge 2017.

Civil Beat Reality Check: Rail Tax

Chad Blair

The rail tax bill as we knew it is changing...so much so that it will require a new public hearing...Civil Beat reporter Chad Blair joins us with a reality check.

Becoming a Hermit: Bill Porter

Bill Porter

We might have an image of the hermit as an angry recluse commonly portrayed in American media but author Bill Porter set out to learn what he could from hermits in today’s China, heirs to a centuries-old spiritual tradition, and found something quite different. He is the author of Road to Heaven

