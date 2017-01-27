The Conversation: Friday, January 27th, 2017

Related Program: 
Friday, January 27th, 2017


Neighbor Island Homeless Count; Women’s Issues in the Legislature; Whale Watching on Maui

Hundreds of humpback whales visit Hawaii every year. They are particularly active in the waters around Maui.
Credit Flickr - belindah

Neighbor Island Homeless Count: Maude Cumming 

Wailuku, Maui. The point-in-time homeless count is underway on the neighbor islands.
Credit Wikimedia Commons

Every year about this time, volunteers go in search of homeless people around our state. The annual Point-In-Time Homeless Count is a requirement of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for Hawaii’s Continuum of Care. Tied to the count, is the funding process providing permanent and transitional housing, supportive services, and planning for future outreach. This year, volunteer training was more standardized than in past which organizers hoped will increase the quality and accuracy of the information. Maude Cumming is the chair of the neighbor Island Continuum of care, Bridging the Gap and she joins us now.

Seabury Hall Festival: David Ward

It’s something  Seabury Hall Dance director David Ward has been wanting to do for years: make his school’s annual dance festival into an event with national reach, bringing together students of the movement arts in joint performance with other Maui and Mainland Schools.    His Common Ground Dance Festival continues to grow in its second year; it’s coming up this weekend, and he’s on the line with us now.

Civil Beat Reality Check: Plastic Bag Ban

Don Quijote in Honolulu reminds customers to bring their own reusable bags for groceries.
Credit Cory Lum/Civil Beat

Supporters of the Honolulu plastic bag ban say a bill to strengthen it is languishing in the City Council. Worse, they say, there’s no data about the impact of the current ban. Civil Beat reporter Chad Blair has the reality check.   

Women’s Legislative Caucus: Rep Della Au Belatti

Members of the Legislature's Women's Caucus.
Credit Dell Au Belatti

Every session, the Hawaii Women’s Legislative  Caucus releases a package of bills reflecting their priorities - and while that happened again this week, the concern over the disconnect from presidential support over the status of women is bringing greater local emphasis. Access to healthcare, stemming domestic violence, plus the safety and wellbeing of children and families are at the root of this session’s package from the Women’s Legislative Caucus. Representative Della Au Bellatti is a co-chair of the caucus.

Maui Ocean Center New Whale Watching Program: Lily Solano

Lily Solano, Head Naturalist at the Maui Ocean Center, presents to some of the Center's guests.
Credit Maui Ocean Center

No one who has seen humpback whales breaching in waters off Maui will ever forget it. Some 10,000 humpbacks make their way to the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary at this time of year; the Maui Ocean Center is offering “Whale Watch Experience” tours through the sanctuary, and Lily Solano, Head Naturalist at the Center is on the line to tell us about them.

