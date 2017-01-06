The Conversation: Friday January 6th, 2017

Getting Kids Excited About School Lunch; Hamakua Development Plan; Game of Thrones the Musical; Americana in the Atherton

Revamping School Lunches in Kohala: Greg Christian

Kids eating cafeteria food for breakfast, lunch and often snacks after school know this to be true: most of the food tastes bland at best, and at worst, doesn’t even make into their mouths. With so much of the food pre-prepared, it’s also tough for kids to learn good eating habits. Unless Chef Greg Christian comes to their school. He has made it his mission to craft school meals in concert with the kids who’ll eat them and the kitchen staff who’ll make them - from scratch using locally sourced food. As part of the Hawaii farm to school initiative, Chef Greg is working on the pilot program in the Kohala complex, and the new school menus start on Monday.

Americana Music from Discord and Rye: John Ridgeway

This country’s regional musical traditions have long since burst past their borders; you no longer have to go to Kentucky to hear real bluegrass, and you don’t have to go to Mississippi to hear country blues. If you enjoy any of them, you’re ready to embrace the so-called “Americana” movement, in which young musicians merge all the styles of music that are made by the people, for the people. Discord and Rye is an Americana band that will be performing tomorrow evening in our Atherton Performing Arts Studio.

Civil Beat Reality Check: Kealoha Case

Today Senator Mazie Hirono meets with Secretary of Defense nominee James Mattis. The retired four-star Marine general seems likely to be confirmed...so what might that mean for already military heavy Hawaii?

Hamakua Community Development Plan: Brad Kurokawa

Preserving rural boundaries while still planning for growth is the balancing act faced by most communities in Hawaii. For the Hamakua district on the northeast side of Hawaii Island, that task has been the work of the Hamakua Community Development Plan Steering committee. It’s a citizen’s advisory group to the Hawaii County Planning department. After last year’s public comments, revisions and additions, the Hamakua plan has been handed off to the County.

Game of Thrones The Musical: Basil Considine

The more stylized and serious the show, the more it invites parody, and it’d be difficult to imagine a more ripe target for satire than Game of Thrones, with its dark and brooding tone, its exaggerated violence, and its re-imagined Dark Ages setting. The night is dark and full of terrors, but that didn’t stop Basil Considine and his cohorts from reimagining the popular TV show as a family-friendly musical. Game of Thrones: The Musical, is coming to Hawaii.

