The Conversation: Friday, June 9th, 2017

Lobbying Rules for Hawaii’s Public Employees: Dan Gluck

High profile changes to rules for federal government lobbying had us wondering what lobbying rules exist for public employees in Hawaii.

Filipino Film Festival: Baby Nebrida

Baby Nebrida, served as Writer, Director, and Producer of the opening night film for the Filipino Film Festival Across the Crescent Moon, a romance with complications set in Mindanao and Manila.

Civil Beat Reality Check

Shared equity and buyback rules are the sticking points for Kaka’ako workforce housing. The ongoing battle over the rules will extend to next month’s Hawaii Community Development Authority meeting.

Maryknoll School Launches Language Immersion Program: Jill Takasaki Canfield

This fall Maryknoll Schools will launch a dual-language immersion program in Chinese for its kindergarten students.

The Story of Kamehameha the Great’s Birth: Fred Cachola

Kohala native Fred Cachola shares the story of Kamehameha the Great’s birth ahead of King Kamehameha Day.

