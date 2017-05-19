Related Program: 
The Conversation

The Conversation: Friday, May 17th, 2017

By & 2 hours ago

Honolulu County Council Chair; Tiny Homes Coming to Kauai; Music of Silent Films

Credit Ben Chun / Flickr


Tiny Home Pilot Project: Robin Puanani Danner

Credit Ben Chun / Flickr

A pilot project will bring tiny homes to Hawaiian Homelands on Kauai.  

Intro Music: Didn't I by Los Stellarians

Outro Music: Same Dream China by Gold Panda

Music of Silent Films: Robert Will

Credit Rick Benjamin

The term “silent movie” is a kind of a misnomer; nobody watched them in silence.  Music, played live in the theater, was an essential part of the experience.

Intro Music: The Dicty Blues by Fletcher Henderson & His Orchestra

Outro Music:  St. Louis Shuffle by Fletcher Henderson & His Orchestra

Civil Beat Reality Check

New House Speaker Scott Saiki announced his leadership team Thursday. From left, Reps. Jarrett Keohokalole, Aaron Ling Johanson, Mark Nakashima, Dee Morikawa, Della Au Belatti, Saiki, Cindy Evans, Henry Aquino, Kaniela Ing and Justin Woodson.
Credit J. Kawamura / Hawaii House of Representatives

The new legislative leadership is now in place. Newly elected House Speaker Scott Saiki calls the team “the face of Hawaii.”

Outro Music:  Rhinosaur by Soundgarden

Honolulu City Council Chair: Ron Menor

Credit Ron Menor / Honolulu County Council

Positions on rail funding, affordable housing from the leader of Honolulu’s City Council.

Outro Music:  On the Road Again by Katchafire

Joint Concert of Military Bands: Bryan Sherlock

Credit U.S. Army

Each branch of the service has its own musicians, and once a year, local audiences get an opportunity to hear them all together in the Annual Combined Military Band Concert.

Intro Music: First Suite in E-Flat (For Military Band) by Gustav Holst

Tags: 
HPR Produced Talk Shows

Related Content

Town Square: Addiction Treatment

By May 18, 2017
Marine Corps Base Hawaii

Few conditions are more stigmatized in American society than addiction. The era of widespread opioid addiction has blown the lid off many preconceived notions about addiction and addicts. Today on Town Square our panel discusses best practices in addiction treatment, recovery and the overlap of substance abuse and mental illness. 

Bytemarks Café: Microwave Technology

By & May 16, 2017
Wikipedia
Wikipedia

  Today on Bytemarks Café, we’ll talk about the latest in microwave technology and the upcoming International Microwave Symposium. In addition to the conference, we’ll find out the many ways microwaves influence our lives, from 5G wireless to deep space exploration.

The Conversation: Wednesday, May 17th 2017

By & May 17, 2017
Public Domain Pictures

Mumps Outbreak Expected to Grow; Gap Between Metal and Physical Health; West Side Story Comes to Maui