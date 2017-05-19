The Conversation: Friday, May 17th, 2017

Honolulu County Council Chair; Tiny Homes Coming to Kauai; Music of Silent Films

Tiny Home Pilot Project: Robin Puanani Danner

Robin Puanani Danner

A pilot project will bring tiny homes to Hawaiian Homelands on Kauai.

Music of Silent Films: Robert Will

Rick Benjamin

The term “silent movie” is a kind of a misnomer; nobody watched them in silence. Music, played live in the theater, was an essential part of the experience.

Civil Beat Reality Check

Nathan Eagle

The new legislative leadership is now in place. Newly elected House Speaker Scott Saiki calls the team “the face of Hawaii.”

Honolulu City Council Chair: Ron Menor

Ron Menor

Positions on rail funding, affordable housing from the leader of Honolulu’s City Council.

Joint Concert of Military Bands: Bryan Sherlock

Bryan Sherlock

Each branch of the service has its own musicians, and once a year, local audiences get an opportunity to hear them all together in the Annual Combined Military Band Concert.

