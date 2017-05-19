The Conversation: Friday, May 17th, 2017

Honolulu County Council Chair; Tiny Homes Coming to Kauai; Music of Silent Films
Tiny Home Pilot Project: Robin Puanani Danner
A pilot project will bring tiny homes to Hawaiian Homelands on Kauai.
Intro Music: Didn't I by Los Stellarians
Outro Music: Same Dream China by Gold Panda
Music of Silent Films: Robert Will
The term “silent movie” is a kind of a misnomer; nobody watched them in silence. Music, played live in the theater, was an essential part of the experience.
Intro Music: The Dicty Blues by Fletcher Henderson & His Orchestra
Outro Music: St. Louis Shuffle by Fletcher Henderson & His Orchestra
The new legislative leadership is now in place. Newly elected House Speaker Scott Saiki calls the team “the face of Hawaii.”
Outro Music: Rhinosaur by Soundgarden
Honolulu City Council Chair: Ron Menor
Positions on rail funding, affordable housing from the leader of Honolulu’s City Council.
Outro Music: On the Road Again by Katchafire
Joint Concert of Military Bands: Bryan Sherlock
Each branch of the service has its own musicians, and once a year, local audiences get an opportunity to hear them all together in the Annual Combined Military Band Concert.
Intro Music: First Suite in E-Flat (For Military Band) by Gustav Holst