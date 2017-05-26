The Conversation: Friday, May 26th, 2017

Changes Coming to Education Policy; New Head of Hawaii GOP; Alice in Wonderland Gets a Modern Makeover

Full Show

Every Student Succeeds Act Implementation: Tammi Chun

Tammi Chun

ESSA replaced No Child Left Behind almost 18 months ago. DOE Assistant Superintendent Tammi Chun gives an update on the act’s implementation.

Intro Music: Enola Gay by Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark

Outro Music: Get Away by Yuck

Requiem for the Living: Susan McCreary Duprey

Susan McCreary Duprey

Dan Forrest is a young composer who specializes in choral works. His Requiem for the Living has been performed by choirs around the world.

Intro Music: Warning Sign by Talking Heads

Outro Music: Requiem for the Living Interlude by Dan Forrest

Civil Beat Reality Check

Natanya Friedheim

It was supposed to last 50 years, but after only 18 a Maui complex for low-income tenants will revert to market rate. All because of a loophole.

Outro Music: Your Touch by The Black Keys

New Chair of Hawaii Republican Party: Shirlene Ostrov

Shirlene Ostrov

The Republican Party of Hawaii elected a new party chair this month. Shirlene Ostrov is a retired Air Force Colonel and Mililani resident who served as an interagency and legislative liaison.

Intro Music: Thousands Are Sailing by The Pogues

Outro Music: Westworld by Japancakes

“Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland”: Virginia Holte

Virginia Holte

When Lewis Carroll placed his Alice in a Wonderland where nothing made sense, he created a character, and a situation, that could be adapted to any period of history.

Intro Music: In A World of My Own by Jhene Aiko

Outro Music: Yes I Do (Merry-Go-Round) by The Psychedelic Furs