The Conversation: Friday, May 26th, 2017

Changes Coming to Education Policy; New Head of Hawaii GOP; Alice in Wonderland Gets a Modern Makeover
Every Student Succeeds Act Implementation: Tammi Chun
ESSA replaced No Child Left Behind almost 18 months ago. DOE Assistant Superintendent Tammi Chun gives an update on the act’s implementation.
Requiem for the Living: Susan McCreary Duprey
Dan Forrest is a young composer who specializes in choral works. His Requiem for the Living has been performed by choirs around the world.
It was supposed to last 50 years, but after only 18 a Maui complex for low-income tenants will revert to market rate. All because of a loophole.
New Chair of Hawaii Republican Party: Shirlene Ostrov
The Republican Party of Hawaii elected a new party chair this month. Shirlene Ostrov is a retired Air Force Colonel and Mililani resident who served as an interagency and legislative liaison.
“Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland”: Virginia Holte
When Lewis Carroll placed his Alice in a Wonderland where nothing made sense, he created a character, and a situation, that could be adapted to any period of history.
