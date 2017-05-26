Related Program: 
The Conversation: Friday, May 26th, 2017

Changes Coming to Education Policy; New Head of Hawaii GOP; Alice in Wonderland Gets a Modern Makeover

Students at Roosevelt High School in Honolulu.
Every Student Succeeds Act Implementation: Tammi Chun

ESSA replaced No Child Left Behind almost 18 months ago. DOE Assistant Superintendent Tammi Chun gives an update on the act’s implementation.

Intro Music: Enola Gay by Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark

Outro Music: Get Away by Yuck

Requiem for the Living: Susan McCreary Duprey

Credit Youtube

Dan Forrest is a young composer who specializes in choral works. His Requiem for the Living has been performed by choirs around the world.

Intro Music: Warning Sign by Talking Heads

Outro Music:  Requiem for the Living Interlude by Dan Forrest

Civil Beat Reality Check

Front Street in Lahaina, Maui is the site of an affordable rental complex that won't be affordable much longer.
Credit Wikimedia Commons

It was supposed to last 50 years, but after only 18 a Maui complex for low-income tenants will revert to market rate. All because of a loophole.

Outro Music:  Your Touch by The Black Keys

New Chair of Hawaii Republican Party: Shirlene Ostrov

Credit Shirlene Ostrov / Twitter

The Republican Party of Hawaii elected a new party chair this month. Shirlene Ostrov is a retired Air Force Colonel and Mililani resident who served as an interagency and legislative liaison. 

Intro Music: Thousands Are Sailing by The Pogues

Outro Music:  Westworld by Japancakes

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland”: Virginia Holte 

Credit West Hawaii Dance Theatre & Academy

When Lewis Carroll placed his Alice in a Wonderland where nothing made sense, he created a character, and a situation, that could be adapted to any period of history. 

Intro Music: In A World of My Own by Jhene Aiko

Outro Music: Yes I Do (Merry-Go-Round) by The Psychedelic Furs

