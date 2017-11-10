The Conversation: Friday, November 10th, 2017

DLNR Aquatic Resources Division; HIFF film: Corridor Four; Gender Identity

DLNR Aquatic Resources Division

The harvesting of aquarium fish is an emotional topic in Hawaii, with conservationists and commercial fishers often pitted against each other. Last month a Hawaii Circuit Court issued a ruling that placed a significant restriction on the commercial aquarium fish industry in Hawaii.

Bruce Anderson

HIFF film: Corridor Four

Isaac Hoopii was on the job as a K-9 Police Officer at the Pentagon on September 11th, 2001, and when he heard the first explosion, his training kicked in. He ran into the burning building and was able to save lives through his quick actions. He’s at the center of a new film showing at the Hawaii International Film Festival called “Corridor Four”.

Isaac Ho'opi'i

Civil Beat Reality Check

Few issues at the upcoming legislative session are likely to stir more argument than a measure to regulate the practice of midwifery. Measures to regulate midwives have met heated opposition at least four times before, and this year it’s the midwives themselves who are driving the initiative.

Courtney Teague

Gender Identity

We live in a world that seems to be advancing its understanding of gender fluidity, as transgender celebrities take a more visible place in popular culture and Virginia elects an openly transgender State Representative. On the other hand, at least 25 transgender people were murdered last year in this country, and the nation’s chief executive has called for their exclusion from the military.



Amy Gregg

Reporter Update: Eco-Friendly Surf Boards

Today’s surfboards are made out of hazardous materials, and that’s an issue in a culture, and an industry, that prides itself on its care for the natural environment. HPR reporter Ku’wehi Hiraishi has been looking into what some surfers are doing to address that apparent contradiction.

