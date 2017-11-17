The Conversation: Friday, November 17th, 2017

Related Program: 
Saving the Vaquita Porpoise; Navy Plans Increased Training in Hawaii; Ukulele Music Therapy

World’s Most Endangered Marine Mammal Victim of Controversial Fishing Practices

The organization known as Sea Shepherd has launched a last-ditch effort to save the Vaquita Porpoise.

The Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Henry M. Jackson transits the Hood Canal as it returns to port in Washington State.
Navy Reviews Environmental Impact of Sonar, Explosives

The Navy is working on a review of how its use of active sonar and explosives are affecting the marine environment around Hawaii. 

Civil Beat Reality Check

Are monster homes a blight on their communities or simply a way for families to beat the high cost of living in Hawaii?

History of Hawaii’s Prepaid Healthcare Act

Long before the federal government got serious about universal health care, Hawaii enjoyed the nation’s highest rate of health insurance coverage.

Ukulele Used in Music Therapy

As the ukulele’s popularity soars throughout the world, music therapists are learning that it is an ideal tool for their hospital visits to young kids.

