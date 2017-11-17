The Conversation: Friday, November 17th, 2017

Saving the Vaquita Porpoise; Navy Plans Increased Training in Hawaii; Ukulele Music Therapy
World’s Most Endangered Marine Mammal Victim of Controversial Fishing Practices
The organization known as Sea Shepherd has launched a last-ditch effort to save the Vaquita Porpoise.
Navy Reviews Environmental Impact of Sonar, Explosives
The Navy is working on a review of how its use of active sonar and explosives are affecting the marine environment around Hawaii.
Civil Beat Reality Check
Are monster homes a blight on their communities or simply a way for families to beat the high cost of living in Hawaii?
History of Hawaii’s Prepaid Healthcare Act
Long before the federal government got serious about universal health care, Hawaii enjoyed the nation’s highest rate of health insurance coverage.
Ukulele Used in Music Therapy
As the ukulele’s popularity soars throughout the world, music therapists are learning that it is an ideal tool for their hospital visits to young kids.
