The Conversation: Friday, October 27th, 2017

Proposal to Close South Hilo Sanitary Landfill

Hawaii County is running out of options in disposing of its waste material and, with the impending closure of the South Hilo Sanitary Landfill, will begin the expensive process of trucking waste from Hilo to the other side of Hawaii Island.

Viaduct Homeless Sweep

This past week’s sweep of a homeless community under the Nimitz Highway Viaduct dramatized the extent of the problem, and the challenge the City and County of Honolulu continues to face. The viaduct was home to a semi-permanent settlement, some of whose residents had been there for years, all of whose residents were living in unsanitary and dangerous conditions.

Economic Impact of Timeshares

The timeshare industry operates 95 resorts and more than 15,000 units in Hawaii and adds more than $5 billion annually to the economy. It creates tens of thousands of jobs and brings visitor spending; an average family of four spends $4,000 dollars each time it comes here on vacation.

A new name has surfaced in the Kealoha investigation: Allison Lee Wong. If that name is unfamiliar to you, you’re not alone because apparently, no such person exists. Federal investigators say it’s an alias that was used for years by Katherine Kealoha to commit crimes while she was an active member of the City Prosecutor‘s office.

Law School Admissions Criteria

For generations, the Law School Admission Test, or LSAT, has been the benchmark standard for admission. But some law schools are now accepting the Graduate Record Examinations, or GRE, instead of the LSAT to attract and retain a more diverse group of applicants.

The University of Hawaii's William S. Richardson School of Law is one of them.

Jazz Singer Jonathan Karrant

Today’s jazz singers explore a very different repertoire than their forebears a generation or two earlier, incorporating songs that were once dismissed as “pop music” fare. Jonathan Karrant represents a new generation that has learned as much from the Beatles and James Taylor as it has from the jazz standards that have been the jazz singer’s bread-and-butter for so long.

