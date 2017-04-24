The Conversation: Monday, April 24, 2017

Tax Brackets, HB209 and HB375: Tom Yamachika, UK/India Storyteller: Craig Jenkins
Tomorrow a legislative conference committee will reconvene to try to come to an agreement over two tax bills, HB209 and HB375. Tom Yamachika is the head of the Tax Foundation of Hawaii and has been watching both bills.
Intro Music: Stranger by The New Basement Tapes
UK/India Storyteller: Craig Jenkins
Craig Jenkins, a storyteller from the UK and spent years in India talks about learning Indian stories and adapting them to contemporary audiences.
Outro Music: Veenarama by Harry Manx
As the state still battles rat lungworm disease cases, Chad Blair from Civil Beat joins us to talk about public health, education, and awareness.
School Lunch, Hawaii’s Farm to School Initiative: Denise Yamaguchi
We sat down with Denise Yamaguchi from the Hawaii Agricultural Foundation to talk about its farm to table initiative EAT. THINK. DRINK. and the practical steps towards implementation in Hawaii's Schools.
Intro Music: Hamma Hamma by Veena Srivani