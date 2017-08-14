The Conversation: Monday, August 14th, 2017

Related Program: 
Affordable Rentals; Pesticides and Honey; Music from Henry Kapono and Jerry Santos

What is Affordable Housing? Kevin Carney

Now as in many years past, the conversation about affordable rentals remains the same: we don’t have enough and we need more.

Music from Henry Kapono and Jerry Santos

Henry Kapono's “Artist to Artist” concert series brings him together with other performers with whom we don’t usually get to see him.

Civil Beat Reality Check

You may have been told that peeking into someone's pockets isn't nice but you might make an exception when you're footing the bill for public servants. How much do we pay them?

Research Links Beehives, Pesticides: James Trujillo

A Kaua‘i study to track the amount of glyphosate in honey could have implications for humans.

2017 Hawaii International Film Festival: Beckie Stocchetti

The Hawaii International Film Festival’s theme in its inaugural year of 1981, was “When Strangers Meet,” and it has been bringing together disparate elements of the cinematic world ever since.

Developers Push Back on Mayor's Affordable Housing Plan

By Jun 29, 2017
Wayne Yoshioka

The Honolulu City Council is advancing bills with affordable housing mandates for developers.   HPR’s Wayne Yoshioka attended the hearing and filed this report.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell would like to require developers to build more affordable housing units and keep them affordable for 30 years.  He told members of the Honolulu City Council Zoning and Housing Committee that he wants affordable housing for lower wage earners.

“Where we’re focusing here is 120 percent Area Median Income (AMI) if it’s for sale; rental it’s 80 percent .  But you think, 80 percent AMI level for an

Business Help for Affordable Housing

By May 26, 2017
Affordable housing and homelessness are two of the toughest problems Hawaii faces. A new non-profit is aiming the resources of homebuilders at these challenges. PBN editor in chief, A. Kam Napier, has more.

Millennials in Hawai'i Are Purchasing First Homes

By May 9, 2017
There will be an estimated demand for 65,000 housing units by 2025 in Hawai’i.   That, according to the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.   HPR’s Wayne Yoshioka takes a look at affordable housing through the eyes of a young couple who are taking charge of their lives.