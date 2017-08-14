The Conversation: Monday, August 14th, 2017

Affordable Rentals; Pesticides and Honey; Music from Henry Kapono and Jerry Santos

What is Affordable Housing?

Kevin Carney

Now as in many years past, the conversation about affordable rentals remains the same: we don’t have enough and we need more.

Music from Henry Kapono and Jerry Santos

Henry Kapono and Jerry Santos

Henry Kapono's “Artist to Artist” concert series brings him together with other performers with whom we don’t usually get to see him.

Civil Beat Reality Check

Chad Blair

You may have been told that peeking into someone's pockets isn't nice but you might make an exception when you're footing the bill for public servants. How much do we pay them?

Research Links Beehives, Pesticides

James Trujillo

A Kaua‘i study to track the amount of glyphosate in honey could have implications for humans.

2017 Hawaii International Film Festival

Beckie Stocchetti

The Hawaii International Film Festival’s theme in its inaugural year of 1981, was “When Strangers Meet,” and it has been bringing together disparate elements of the cinematic world ever since.

