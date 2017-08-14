The Conversation: Monday, August 14th, 2017

Affordable Rentals; Pesticides and Honey; Music from Henry Kapono and Jerry Santos
What is Affordable Housing? Kevin Carney
Now as in many years past, the conversation about affordable rentals remains the same: we don’t have enough and we need more.
Intro Music: Tape Machine by STRFKR
Outro Music: At The Show by Marco Benevento
Music from Henry Kapono and Jerry Santos
Henry Kapono's “Artist to Artist” concert series brings him together with other performers with whom we don’t usually get to see him.
Intro Music: Ku'u Home O Kahalu'u by Olomana
Outro Music: Home In the Islands by Henry Kapono
Civil Beat Reality Check
You may have been told that peeking into someone's pockets isn't nice but you might make an exception when you're footing the bill for public servants. How much do we pay them?
Intro Music: Who Built The Moon by Shinyribs
Outro Music: Mr. Saturday Night by Nicki Bluhm and the Gramblers
Research Links Beehives, Pesticides: James Trujillo
A Kaua‘i study to track the amount of glyphosate in honey could have implications for humans.
Outro Music: Pretty Boy by Young Galaxy
2017 Hawaii International Film Festival: Beckie Stocchetti
The Hawaii International Film Festival’s theme in its inaugural year of 1981, was “When Strangers Meet,” and it has been bringing together disparate elements of the cinematic world ever since.
Intro Music: Cruise Day by SDIB
Outro Music: Camera One by The Karminsky Experience Inc.