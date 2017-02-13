The Conversation: Monday, February 13th, 2017

Broken Public University System; Murder at the Coco Palms Hotel; Modern Dance

According to the student loan resources company, Student Loan Hero dot com, the average class of 2016 graduate has 37 thousand dollars in debt up 6% from 2015. Public universities are supposed to provide an affordable option for everyone to complete a Bachelor’s degree, an increasingly essential achievement in the 21st Century economy. However, that pact has broken down in recent years. It has a lot to do with the way public universities are funded and how they see their social missions. University of California Santa Barbara Professor Christopher Newfield details what he calls The Great Mistake

Alvin Ailey formed his New York modern dance company in the late 50’s, when African-American dance and music seen as things separate from the word of modern dance and broke barriers with every performance. In some ways, that is what his companies are still doing. The youngest dancers in the Ailey family perform in Ailey II, which is touring the islands. Troy Powell is the Artistic Director.

Not enough capacity is the bottom line following a pitch to Congress by top military officials. Is the US unready to answer the call? Civil Beat reporter Chad Blair has the reality check.

When Paramount pictures went to Kauai to film Elvis Presley’s “Blue Hawaii,” a great deal was at stake — for the island, for Hawaii tourism, and for the hotel where the King and his crew would be staying. What would have happened if a very inconvenient murder had gotten in the way? That is the premise of David Penhallow Scott’s new novel, “Murder at the Coco Palms Hotel”: a few days before Blue Hawaii’s cameras are set to roll, a body is found, and the need to solve it is urgent in the extreme.

