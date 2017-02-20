Related Program: 
The Conversation

The Conversation: Monday, February 20th, 2017

By & 18 minutes ago

Tourism and Economic Growth; Hawaii County Priorities; NPR’s New Jazz Curator

Although tourism is still the driver of Hawaii's economy, its share of the state economy has diminished.
Credit Flickr - Alan Light

Hawaii County Council Check-in: Chair Valerie Poindexter

Valerie Poindexter is Chair of the Hawaii County Council.
Credit Hawaii County

We often say that though Hawaii is one state, its character differs from island to island. Over the last week, we have asked the state’s County Council Chairs for the issues taking their attention. Today we wrap up our survey with the Chair of the Hawaii County Council, Valerie Poindexter.

Intro Music: Fuel To The Fire by Spencer Ludwig

Outro Music: Albatross by Fleetwood Mac

NPR Music Head Jazz Writer and Curator: Nate Chinen 

Nate Chinen is a long-time jazz writer and now Conten Manager at National Public Radio's flagship jazz station WBGO.
Credit Twitter - Nate Chinen

Jazz writer Nate Chinen grew up in Hawaii, the son of Waikiki entertainers Teddi and Nancy Tanaka, under the spell of a thriving local jazz scene.  His fascination led him into a career as a writer for the New York Times and Jazztimes magazine. Jazz is widely taught in schools at all levels these days, and that’s a far cry from the way it used to be. As we sat in a Kailua back yard last week, we talked about the impact of taking a vernacular form into an academic setting.

Intro Music: Black Shoe by Moondoggies

Outro Music: Jazzy by Emapea

Civil Beat Reality Check: Legislative Survival

The 2017 Legislative Session reached a significant milestone on Friday after which many bills did not survive.
Credit Wikimedia Commons

The GET surcharge, death with dignity, a minimum wage hike, budget cuts, pay raises…there’s a lot of attention on those key issues this legislative session. Bills working their way through multiple committees had a deadline of last Friday to move to their final committee in their originating chamber. With a reality check of where key issues are now, Civil Beat reporter Chad Blair joins us now.

Outro Music: Why We Fight by Fast Romantics

Tourism and Economic Growth: Eugene Tian

Visitor numbers continue to climb, but economic activity is starting to peak.
Credit Wikipedia

The memories of the Great Recession may still be fresh in your mind. But it’s been seven and a half years of growth since the economy hit bottom. Now several economists believe we are hovering at the top of that cycle about to tip downward. It could be tough to think about a coming recession with current record tourism numbers. Eugene Tian, Chief Economist with the Hawaii State Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism joined us to share his thoughts about the timetable he sees.

Outro Music: It Just Comes and Goes by Old Man Canyon

NPR Music Head Jazz Writer and Curator: Nate Chinen

Jazz needs to adapt and constantly refresh in order so survive in the modern musical landscape.
Credit Wikipedia

We continue our conversation with longtime New York Times and Jazztimes magazine writer Nate Chinen, who got much of his jazz education growing up in Hawaii. He has taken on a new role at one of the nation’s flagship National Public Radio jazz stations -- a role he hopes can direct popular attention to the kind of music that is being made here, and at other newly minted jazz capitals around the world. For that mission to succeed, jazz will need to find ways to constantly refresh itself.

Intro Music: Change of the Guard by Kamasi Washington

Outro Music: Donna Lee by Charlie Parker

Tags: 
HPR Produced Talk Shows
HPR-1
The Conversation

Related Content

The Conversation: Friday, February 17th, 2017

By & Feb 17, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

History of Presidential Executive Orders; Challenges to Women in STEM; Fostering Creativity with Ron Artis II

Town Square: Sit-Down With Governor David Ige

By Feb 16, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

A recent downward revision of predicted revenues has left a cloud over the 2017 legislative session and the Ige Administration's proposed biennium budget. Uncertainty swirls over how the difference will be made up, what the Governor's financial priorities will be and how his administration will approach the many issues weighing on the minds of Hawaii residents. Hawaii Governor David Ige joined us to take calls and field questions from his constituents. 

O‘ahu Shopping Malls Face Challenges of Middle Age

By Feb 17, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

A couple of shopping malls on O‘ahu are dealing with some of the challenges of middle age. Pearlridge Center is 45 years old, and Windward Mall has been around for 35 years. They’re both facing increased competition, and they’re both taking steps to boost their business.  PBN editor-in-chief A. Kam Napier has more.