The Conversation: Monday, February 6th, 2017

Creation of Kupuna Caregivers Program: Pedro Haro

Pedro Haro

Ask most people where they want to spend their elder years, and they will likely say at home. While that can contribute to the health and longevity of older family members, the ones who care for them are often in a bind: work less to personally give care or work more to afford the escalating costs. This legislative session, companion bills in the state House and Senate would create Kupuna Caregivers program, a fund available to working family caregivers. Pedro Haro is the Campaign Director for Care For Our Kupuna, the local movement to create a legislative plan for long-term care.

Valentine’s Music Inspired by the Greeks: Willow Chang

Willow Chang

The ancient Greeks loved to classify things, and love, that most un-classifiable of things, did not escape their attention. They thought about such things as love of the body, love of the mind, and love of humanity, and had a word for each. Singer and performance artist Willow Chang has crafted an evening of music based on the Greeks’ seven words for love.

Civil Beat Reality Check: Sanctuary State

Chad Blair

Lawsuits and acts of defiance are active in cities around the country over President Trump’s executive orders on immigration and travel. That has some in Hawaii asking this question: Should Hawaii become a sanctuary state? Civil Beat reporter Chad Blair has a reality check.

Raising Children with Their Microbes: Brett Finlay

Brett Finlay

If you have children in your life, you probably want to keep them safe and healthy. And judging by the advertising that continues to show up on screens and in print, that means plenty of antibacterial everything in your house, car and purse. The problem is that science does not agree. University of British Columbia professor Brett Finlay certainly does not. He is the coauthor of ‘Let Them Eat Dirt.’

Role of Protest Songs: Keith Haugen

Keith Haugen

We seem to be in a new era of protest in America and that got us thinking about the role protest songs have played throughout our history. Keith Haugen is a veteran performer of songs that contain a public call to action. In 1993, the hundredth anniversary of the overthrow of the Hawaiian monarchy, he won a songwriting contest with "I Ka La `Apopo," a songs that calls on Hawaiians to rise up and claim what is rightfully theirs. He is with us this morning with some thoughts about the role of the singer-songwriter in a protest movement.

