The Conversation: Monday, May 1st, 2017

HART Recovery Plan; New Strategies for Dyslexic Students; ‘A Few Good Men’ On Stage

Full Show

Honolulu Rail Recovery Plan: K.N. Murthy

K.N. Murthy

Managers of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transit delivered a plan to get the troubled rail project back on track.

Intro Music: Whole Life Story by Passion Pit

Outro Music: John Lennon by Citizen Cope

A Few Good Men on Stage: Rick Scheideman

Rick Scheideman

The stage adaptation challenges us to think about the gray areas in which armed forces operate

Intro Music: A Few Good Men (Reprise) by Mateo Pascual

Outro Music: Fishing Blues - Instrumental by Atmosphere

Civil Beat Reality Check: Made in Hawaii

Chad Blair

‘Made in Hawaii’ has marketing cache, but how many of the products bearing that label are actually made here?

Outro Music: Please Help Me by Ryan Adams

Strategies for Dyslexic Students: Ronald Yoshimoto

Ronald Yoshimoto

A conference this week is setting out to help public school teachers learn how to help their dyslexic students.

Intro Music: Ocelot by Emancipator

Outro Music: Galapagos by Emancipator

Dance of the Bees: Angel Prince

Angel Prince

Bees are mysterious creatures, with an elaborate social organization, methods of communication we’re only beginning to understand.

Intro Music: Circles by machineheart, Vanic

Outro Music: I'm a King Bee by Harpo Slim