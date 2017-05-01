Related Program: 
The Conversation

The Conversation: Monday, May 1st, 2017

By & 47 minutes ago

HART Recovery Plan; New Strategies for Dyslexic Students; ‘A Few Good Men’ On Stage

Credit HART

Honolulu Rail Recovery Plan: K.N. Murthy

HART's Interim Executive Director, K.N. Nurthy, was brought in from Los Angeles to get the troubled rail project back on track.
Credit HART

Managers of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transit delivered a plan to get the troubled rail project back on track. 

Intro Music: Whole Life Story by Passion Pit

Outro Music:  John Lennon by Citizen Cope

A Few Good Men on Stage: Rick Scheideman

Credit Maui OnStage

The stage adaptation challenges us to think about the gray areas in which armed forces operate

Intro Music: A Few Good Men (Reprise) by Mateo Pascual

Outro Music:  Fishing Blues - Instrumental by Atmosphere

Civil Beat Reality Check: Made in Hawaii

Credit Cory Lum/Civil Beat

‘Made in Hawaii’ has marketing cache, but how many of the products bearing that label are actually made here?

Outro Music: Please Help Me by Ryan Adams

Strategies for Dyslexic Students: Ronald Yoshimoto

Credit Flick - amenclinics

A conference this week is setting out to help public school teachers learn how to help their dyslexic students. 

Intro Music: Ocelot by Emancipator

Outro Music: Galapagos by Emancipator

Dance of the Bees: Angel Prince

Credit Chris Vandercook

Bees are mysterious creatures, with an elaborate social organization, methods of communication we’re only beginning to understand. 

Intro Music: Circles by machineheart, Vanic

Outro Music: I'm a King Bee by Harpo Slim

Tags: 
HPR Produced Talk Shows
The Conversation

Related Content

The Conversation: Friday, April 28, 2017

By & Apr 28, 2017
Pinterest

New Teacher Contract Guarantees Raises; Pioneering Musician June Millington; Hawaiian Language Opera

The Body Show: Pain Management

By 2 hours ago
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

Today on The Body Show, guest Ira Zunin will talk about pain management in the islands and how integrative medicine may be the answer. 6:30 PM on HPR-1.

The Conversation: Wednesday, April 26, 2017

By & Apr 26, 2017
Flickr

Hawaii's U.S. district attorney, Attorney Flo Nakakuni, Comedian Ron Josol

Hawaii's U.S. district attorney, Attorney Flo Nakakuni

 

Today we talk with Florence Nakakuni, Hawaii's first female U.S. Attorney for the district of Hawaii that was appointed by President Obama. We talk with her about the resignation of more than 40 U.S. attorneys and the White House administration. 