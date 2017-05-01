The Conversation: Monday, May 1st, 2017

HART Recovery Plan; New Strategies for Dyslexic Students; ‘A Few Good Men’ On Stage
Honolulu Rail Recovery Plan: K.N. Murthy
Managers of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transit delivered a plan to get the troubled rail project back on track.
Intro Music: Whole Life Story by Passion Pit
Outro Music: John Lennon by Citizen Cope
A Few Good Men on Stage: Rick Scheideman
The stage adaptation challenges us to think about the gray areas in which armed forces operate
Intro Music: A Few Good Men (Reprise) by Mateo Pascual
Outro Music: Fishing Blues - Instrumental by Atmosphere
Civil Beat Reality Check: Made in Hawaii
‘Made in Hawaii’ has marketing cache, but how many of the products bearing that label are actually made here?
Outro Music: Please Help Me by Ryan Adams
Strategies for Dyslexic Students: Ronald Yoshimoto
A conference this week is setting out to help public school teachers learn how to help their dyslexic students.
Intro Music: Ocelot by Emancipator
Outro Music: Galapagos by Emancipator
Dance of the Bees: Angel Prince
Bees are mysterious creatures, with an elaborate social organization, methods of communication we’re only beginning to understand.
Intro Music: Circles by machineheart, Vanic
Outro Music: I'm a King Bee by Harpo Slim