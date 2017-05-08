The Conversation: Monday, May 8, 2017

Rebuilding Media Trust: Elizabeth Jensen; MVT’s Wait Until Dark: Peggy Anne Siegmund
Rebuilding Media Trust: Elizabeth Jensen
In the era of fake news it's hard to find trust in your news sources, we are joined today by NPR's Elizabeth Jensen (NPR Ombudsman). She'll be talking about how can trust in the media be rebuilt. Tonight the East-West Center hosts the George Chaplin Fellowship in Distinguished Journalism Address featuring Elizabeth Jensen. Her free talk runs from 5 until 7 pm at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai'i. Seating is limited, R.S.V.P. (808) 944-7111.
Intro Music: Back to Monday by The Vow
Outro Music: Infinity Girl by Stereolab
MVT’s Wait Until Dark: Peggy Anne Siegmund
Manoa Valley Theater once again will leave us in awe with the thriller Wait Until Dark. Its the story of a blind woman who turns the tables on her would be attackers. Director PeggyAnne Siegmund joins us today to talk about the play. You can catch the play from May 18 to June 4.
Intro Music: The Bed's Too Big Without You by The Police
Outro Music: The Holograms by Fol Chen
A change to securities law is opening the way for companies to raise cash with kickstarter-types websites
Intro Music: Alech Taadi by Khaled
Proposed Changes to/History of the Jones Act: Michael Hansen
We sat down with former Hawaii ship agency owner and now part-time commercial ship broker and consultant, Mike Hansen to catch up on some history about the Jones Act.
Intro Music: Just What I Am by Kid Cudi, King Chip
Outro Music: Monday Monday Instrumental by EQ All Star
Street/Mural Artist: Kamea Hadar
Kamea Hadar is a committed street artist whose latest mural project overlooks Pearl Harbor. The mural is a depiction of the Hawaiian moon goddess Hina on the side of an Aiea affordable housing building.
Intro Music: Star of Gladness (Hokule`a Hula) by Herb Ohta, Jr. & Jon Yamasato
Outro Music: Moloka`i Nui a Hina by Kapono Beamer