The Conversation: Monday, May 8, 2017

Rebuilding Media Trust: Elizabeth Jensen; MVT’s Wait Until Dark: Peggy Anne Siegmund

Full Show

Rebuilding Media Trust: Elizabeth Jensen

Elizabeth Jensen

In the era of fake news it's hard to find trust in your news sources, we are joined today by NPR's Elizabeth Jensen (NPR Ombudsman). She'll be talking about how can trust in the media be rebuilt. Tonight the East-West Center hosts the George Chaplin Fellowship in Distinguished Journalism Address featuring Elizabeth Jensen. Her free talk runs from 5 until 7 pm at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai'i. Seating is limited, R.S.V.P. (808) 944-7111.

Intro Music: Back to Monday by The Vow

Outro Music: Infinity Girl by Stereolab

MVT’s Wait Until Dark: Peggy Anne Siegmund

Peggy Anne Siegmund

Manoa Valley Theater once again will leave us in awe with the thriller Wait Until Dark. Its the story of a blind woman who turns the tables on her would be attackers. Director PeggyAnne Siegmund joins us today to talk about the play. You can catch the play from May 18 to June 4.

Intro Music: The Bed's Too Big Without You by The Police

Outro Music: The Holograms by Fol Chen

Civil Beat Reality Check

Reality check with Chad Blair

A change to securities law is opening the way for companies to raise cash with kickstarter-types websites

Intro Music: Alech Taadi by Khaled

Proposed Changes to/History of the Jones Act: Michael Hansen

Mike Hansen

We sat down with former Hawaii ship agency owner and now part-time commercial ship broker and consultant, Mike Hansen to catch up on some history about the Jones Act.

Intro Music: Just What I Am by Kid Cudi, King Chip

Outro Music: Monday Monday Instrumental by EQ All Star

Street/Mural Artist: Kamea Hadar

Kamea Hadar

Kamea Hadar is a committed street artist whose latest mural project overlooks Pearl Harbor. The mural is a depiction of the Hawaiian moon goddess Hina on the side of an Aiea affordable housing building.

Intro Music: Star of Gladness (Hokule`a Hula) by Herb Ohta, Jr. & Jon Yamasato

Outro Music: Moloka`i Nui a Hina by Kapono Beamer