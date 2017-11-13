The Conversation: Monday, November 13th, 2017

Monster Houses; Pakistan Consul General; UH’s Cacao among best; Practical Scientific, Political, Ecological Art

Monster Houses

They’ve come to be known as “Monster Houses.” They’re large dwellings that go up on large lots—sometimes with more than 20 bedrooms and nearly as many bathrooms. If that doesn’t sound like a single-family home to you, you’re not alone.

Ann Kobayashi

Pakistan Consul General

Pakistan’s Consul General in Los Angeles is spending some time in Honolulu this week. He's speaking at a roundtable to talk about U.S.-Pakistan relations and areas for potential growth.

Abdul Jabbar Memon

Civil Beat Reality Check

There are any number of good reasons to recycle, and the city has any number of good reasons to promote recycling, but cost-effectiveness is not one of them. The cost of processing a ton of paper, aluminum, plastic, glass, and other recyclables through the curbside blue bin program has tripled in less than a decade.

Natanya Friedheim

UH’s Cacao among best

Is high-end chocolate a key to Hawaii’s agricultural future? Beans from a University of Hawaiʻi cacao trial begun in 2005 have been judged among the best in the world. They were among the 18 International Cocoa Awards winners announced at the Salon du Chocolat in Paris earlier this month.

Skip Bittenbender

Practical Scientific, Political, Ecological Art

It’s not easy to make art when your head is scrambled by the troubles of a troubled world, and the information revolution makes these troubles impossible to escape. Mel Chin is an artist who’s visiting the University of Hawaii as the Dai Ho Chun Distinguished Chair.

