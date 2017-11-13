Related Program: 
The Conversation

The Conversation: Monday, November 13th, 2017

By & 16 minutes ago

Monster Houses; Pakistan Consul General; UH’s Cacao among best; Practical Scientific, Political, Ecological Art

Credit Knight Foundation / Flickr

Credit Billsophoto / Flickr

Monster Houses

They’ve come to be known as “Monster Houses.” They’re large dwellings that go up on large lots—sometimes with more than 20 bedrooms and nearly as many bathrooms. If that doesn’t sound like a single-family home to you, you’re not alone.

Intro Music: You Got Me by The Generationals

Outro Music: McHale by 1000 Gram


Credit Consulate General of Pakistan, Los Angeles

Pakistan Consul General

Pakistan’s Consul General in Los Angeles is spending some time in Honolulu this week. He's speaking at a roundtable to talk about U.S.-Pakistan relations and areas for potential growth. 

Intro Music: Situation by Yaz

Outro Music: I Love you Lina by Elias Rahbani


Credit Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Civil Beat Reality Check

There are any number of good reasons to recycle, and the city has any number of good reasons to promote recycling, but cost-effectiveness is not one of them.  The cost of processing a ton of paper, aluminum, plastic, glass, and other recyclables through the curbside blue bin program has tripled in less than a decade.

Outro Music: Every Single Thing by HOMESHAKE


Credit University of Hawaii

UH’s Cacao among best

Is high-end chocolate a key to Hawaii’s agricultural future?  Beans from a University of Hawaiʻi cacao trial begun in 2005 have been judged among the best in the world.   They were among the 18 International Cocoa Awards winners announced at the Salon du Chocolat in Paris earlier this month.

Outro Music: Everything Now by Arcade Fire


Credit Knight Foundation / Flickr

Practical Scientific, Political, Ecological Art

It’s not easy to make art when your head is scrambled by the troubles of a troubled world, and the information revolution makes these troubles impossible to escape.  Mel Chin is an artist who’s visiting the University of Hawaii as the Dai Ho Chun Distinguished Chair.

Intro Music: Over The Rainbow / Simple Gifts by The Piano Guys

Outro Music: The Cave - Joey Altruda Remix by Culver City Dub Collective

Tags: 
HPR Produced Talk Shows
hawaii housing crisis
Cacao
recycling
art
Pakistan
East-West Center

Related Content

The Conversation: Wednesday, November 8th, 2017

By Nov 8, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

Off Fossil Fuels for a Better Future Act; Analysis of Republican Tax Plan; Waikiki Shipwreck Environmental Impacts

Helping Hand - EAH Housing 2017

By Jan 13, 2017
courtesy of Nik Lacchin

This week on Helping Hand, with stories relating to homelessness and the housing crisis in the Aloha State making news, we’re digging into the topic of the housing crisis and welcoming back EAH Housing, a nonprofit corporation that develops and manages low-income housing, playing a leadership role in housing advocacy efforts. HPR ATC Host Dave Lawrence speaks with EAH Housing Vice President Hawai‘i Kevin Carney.

Paradise Cove: Whose Paradise?

By Jun 26, 2017
noe tanigawa
noe tanigawa

Paradise Cove is a Hawaii-based collective presenting site-specific installations and art-related events. They create temporary experiences that encourage people to think critically about Hawaii, and they like to exhibit in places where people do not usually think too critically.  For the rest of the month, Paradise Cove has exhibits up at Ars Cafe on Monsarrat Avenue and at Ward Warehouse, in a typical retail storefront.  HPR's Noe Tanigawa spoke with one of the members.