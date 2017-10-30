The Conversation: Monday, October 30th, 2017

By 45 minutes ago

Helicopter Tour Operator Response; Public Healthcare Option Proposal; National Park Fee Increases, Record Visitors; Taiko Drums: Kenny Endo and Betsy Fisher

Credit Alan Light / Flickr


Credit Alan Light / Flickr

Helicopter Tour Operator Response

Tourism is vital to Hawaii Island’s economy, and helicopter tour companies play a vital role. As the helicopter tour business grows, the number of noise complaints increases. Troy Scott is a helicopter pilot and the acquisition division chief for Paradise Helicopters on Hawaii Island, and he responded to some of the complaints.

Intro Music: Here's To The Meantime by Grace Potter and The Nocturnals

Outro Music: Evil Ways (Instrumental) by Vital Fire


Credit Images Money / Flickr

Public Healthcare Option Proposal

Hawaii U.S. Senator Brian Schatz and U.S. Representative Ben Ray Luján have introduced a bill in Congress to create a Medicaid-based public health care option, making each state’s Medicaid program available to anyone who wants it. It’s no secret that the current administration stands in opposition to the so-called public option.

Intro Music: My Lady Got Two Men by Atmosphere

Outro Music: Ghostwriter by RJD2


Credit Max Pixel

Civil Beat Reality Check

For generations, students with special needs have been segregated from the student population, placed in “special ed” classes.   More and more educators these days are seeing the benefits of including so-called Individualized Education Program students in the general population, but it’s an area where Hawaii lags behind the rest of the nation.

Outro Music: Mother's Day (Baby girl) by Shif, Noah Burrell


Credit National Park Service

National Park Fee Increases, Record Visitors

The National Parks Service has proposed a fee increase at certain highly popular parks to help fund maintenance. Volcanoes National Park on Hawaii Island is not one of those targeted for a fee increase, but it has been seeing record visitor numbers.

Outro Music: Dreamy Eyes by Azure Blue


Credit Pacific Air Forces

Taiko Drums: Kenny Endo and Betsy Fisher

The link between dance and the sound of the drum is as old as humankind, but today’s artists are finding new ways to renew the age-old partnership, combining genres of movement and dance from different, and distant, cultures.   An upcoming show at UH-Manoa combines a variety of traditional and contemporary dance styles with the sound -- and spectacle -- of the taiko drum.

Intro Music: Don't Go by Bovine Joe & the Buffalo Heard

Outro Music: Jugoya by Jeff Peterson, Riley Lee, and Kenny Endo

Tags: 
HPR Produced Talk Shows
Taiko Drums
kennedy theatre
Big Island
Senator Brian Schatz
Special Education
hawaii volcanoes national park

Related Content

The Conversation: Tuesday, March 14th, 2017

By Beth-Ann Kozlovich & Mar 14, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

Vaping Rates on the Rise; Complete Streets in Honolulu; Healthy Shark Populations

Big Island Tourism: Fastest Growing in the Islands

By Sep 20, 2017
Governor David Y. Ige / Flickr
Governor David Y. Ige / Flickr

This week, we’ve been looking at the tourism industry throughout the state, in our series “Traveling Money: Managing Hawai‘i’s Tourism Future.”  Today we get an update about Hawai'i Island, where tourism is the best it’s been in a decade. HPR contributing reporter Sherry Bracken has more from Kona. 

Big Island Leads Country as First County-Wide Blue Zone

By Aug 24, 2017

The Big Island is celebrating this weekend. Hawaiʻi County will become the first county in the United States to receive a Blue Zones designation. The Blue Zones health initiative launched in East and North Hawaiʻi in 2015, and is already seeing results. HPR's Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi reports.