The Conversation: Monday, October 30th, 2017

Helicopter Tour Operator Response; Public Healthcare Option Proposal; National Park Fee Increases, Record Visitors; Taiko Drums: Kenny Endo and Betsy Fisher

Full Show

Helicopter Tour Operator Response

Tourism is vital to Hawaii Island’s economy, and helicopter tour companies play a vital role. As the helicopter tour business grows, the number of noise complaints increases. Troy Scott is a helicopter pilot and the acquisition division chief for Paradise Helicopters on Hawaii Island, and he responded to some of the complaints.

Intro Music: Here's To The Meantime by Grace Potter and The Nocturnals

Outro Music: Evil Ways (Instrumental) by Vital Fire

Troy Scott

Public Healthcare Option Proposal

Hawaii U.S. Senator Brian Schatz and U.S. Representative Ben Ray Luján have introduced a bill in Congress to create a Medicaid-based public health care option, making each state’s Medicaid program available to anyone who wants it. It’s no secret that the current administration stands in opposition to the so-called public option.

Intro Music: My Lady Got Two Men by Atmosphere

Outro Music: Ghostwriter by RJD2

Tetine Sentell

Civil Beat Reality Check

For generations, students with special needs have been segregated from the student population, placed in “special ed” classes. More and more educators these days are seeing the benefits of including so-called Individualized Education Program students in the general population, but it’s an area where Hawaii lags behind the rest of the nation.

Outro Music: Mother's Day (Baby girl) by Shif, Noah Burrell

Suevon Lee

National Park Fee Increases, Record Visitors

The National Parks Service has proposed a fee increase at certain highly popular parks to help fund maintenance. Volcanoes National Park on Hawaii Island is not one of those targeted for a fee increase, but it has been seeing record visitor numbers.

Outro Music: Dreamy Eyes by Azure Blue

Jessica Ferracane

Taiko Drums: Kenny Endo and Betsy Fisher

The link between dance and the sound of the drum is as old as humankind, but today’s artists are finding new ways to renew the age-old partnership, combining genres of movement and dance from different, and distant, cultures. An upcoming show at UH-Manoa combines a variety of traditional and contemporary dance styles with the sound -- and spectacle -- of the taiko drum.

Intro Music: Don't Go by Bovine Joe & the Buffalo Heard

Outro Music: Jugoya by Jeff Peterson, Riley Lee, and Kenny Endo