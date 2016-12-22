The Conversation: Thursday December 22nd, 2016

Mental Illness vs Holiday Blues; Significance of Japanese PM Visit to Hawaii; 2016’s Top Films Come to Maui

Full Show

Mental Illness - What It Is, What It Isn’t, and It’s Causes: Robert Collesano

Robert Collesano

As we keep mentioning, we are in the holiday season—from lights to gifts to fireworks to whatever else you might use to celebrate. But this can also be a difficult time for many. Holiday stress and depression can strike. And that’s one reason why at this time of year there’s sometimes a focus on mental health; not just the holiday blues, but mental illness itself—what it is, as well as what it is not.

Intro Music: Don't Need It by Seratones

Outro Music: Water Under The Bridge (Instrumental) by Adele

Beethovan’s 9th: Kip Wilborn

Kip Wilborn

It’s one of the most exalted passages in music, and one of the perfect pairings of poetry and music: the final, choral movement of Beethoven’s last symphony -- the Ninth. Friedrich Schiller’s “An die Freude,” the ode to joy, is a celebration of human equality, where “Beggars are a prince's brother” as well as an appeal for the freedom of “alle menschen” -- all the peoples of the world. The Hawaii Symphony’s upcoming performance of the Ninth, in concert with the Oahu Choral Society, is one of the most powerful celebrations of the year, and Kip Wilborn, one of its featured vocalists, is with us this morning.

Intro Music: Symphony Number 9 by Beethoven

Outro Music: Symphony No. 9 in D minor, Op. 125 - "Choral" 2. Molto vivace

Civil Beat Reality Check: Solitary Confinement

Chad Blair

The use of solitary confinement is decreasing across the nation. But in Hawai‘i, solitary confinement is used differently than it is in most other states. Chad Blair joins us now from Civil Beat with more on that story.

Intro Music: Step Into Christmas by Holiday Rockers

Outro Music: Wild Dog by James Wyatt Crosby

Japanese Prime Minister to Visit Hawaii: Brad Glosserman

Brad Glosserman

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is coming to Hawai‘i next week. He’ll spend time at Pearl Harbor on Tuesday—with President Obama. But that’s just part of the symbolism—and the substance of this visit. Brad Glosserman is the Executive Director of the Pacific Forum CSIS here in Honolulu---and he shared some thoughts on the trip with Beth Ann Kozlovich.

Outro Music: I'm So Confused by Goldensuns

Maui Film Festival: Barry Rivers

Barry Rivers

Our tastes in movies tell us a great deal about ourselves, for good or ill, and at year’s end, it’s fun to look back on the films we heard a lot about, the ones we didn’t, and what our choices reveal about the way we look at the world. Barry Rivers, who puts together each year’s Maui Film Festival’s “First Light” screenings, has had plenty of opportunities to reflect on this year’s crop, and he’s with us by phone.

Intro Music: Wanderlust by Black Party

Outro Music: You (Instrumental) by Atmosphere