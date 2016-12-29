The Conversation: Thursday December 29th, 2016

Controversial Homeless Map; Community Approach to Business; Garden Isle Coral Garden

Chamber of Commerce Hawaii's Goals for 2017: Sherry Menor McNamara

Hawaii’s Chamber of Commerce has a 165-year history, tracing its origins back to the California Gold Rush of the mid-nineteenth century. The Gold Rush expanded a demand for Hawaii goods and services in an international arena that has never let up. Hawaii’s isolation, and the communications challenges of living in a chain of islands, have put the Chamber in a unique position, and we’re asking Sherry Menor-McNamara, President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, to look at where we are now.

Kekoa Collective: Dewey Doan

How often do you hear of a business that measures their success based on their contributions to the local community, students, suppliers, and employees, well it’s rare, and it’s also the mantra of the Kekoa Collective, more than just a community store but a gathering place for like minds who share a passion to work hard, play hard and do-good. Founder Dewey Doan is here to explain how to create a new version of the bottom line in business, and life.

Civil Beat Reality Check: Millennial Influx to Chinatown

There’s a new economy growing in Honolulu, and it’s growing in one of the city’s oldest districts. Chinatown, with its century-old buildings and its seedy history, may seem an unlikely locale for millennials, but its cheap rents and colorful past have their own allure, as Chad Blair reports in this morning’s Reality Check.

Hawaii Kai Representative Gene Ward

Hawaii Kai Representative Gene Ward has published a map of homeless encampments in his district, along with descriptions of some of the people who live in them -- identifying one as “mentally ill,” another as a “meth addict.” As he told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “We know where they are and what they’re doing… those people in homeless communities (need) to tell their friends that Hawaii Kai is not a friendly community.” His map has been called everything from a helpful guide to people in need of help to an invitation to vigilantism.

Kauai Coral Garden: Katherine Muzik

Worldwide, coral reefs are dying, bleached away by a combination of warmer water, pollution, viruses, and more. But fighting against the loss of such an integral part of our aquatic environment, marine biologist Dr. Katherine Muzik has been transplanting coral on the reefs near her home on Kaua’i and hoping to combine both a project to save the corals with a public educational campaign to help everyone realize their role in preserving the environment.

