The Conversation: Thursday, January 12th, 2017

Good Governance Outlook for 2017: Corie Tanida

The drive to get Hawaii citizens to get out and vote is often met with eye roll over the low voter turnout of previous years. In part, a solution could come from upping the number of registered voters by making it easy to both register and later cast a ballot. Good government groups including Common Cause Hawaii have been advocating for automatic registration and vote by mail. In this next legislative session, Common Cause will again concentrate on those two priorities. Executive director Corie Tanida joins us now.

Big Island Woodworking: Marcus Castaing

Master woodworkers go about their work with limitless patience -- it’s not a craft for those who crave an immediate, and simple result. For those who make it a way of life, the rewards are many. Marcus Castaing is a furniture maker and the president of the Hawaii Wood Guild, whose 31st annual show, the Hawaii Wood Guild Invitational Masters show, starts this weekend. He’s on the phone with us from his shop.

Civil Beat Reality Check: Prisoner Export

Hawaii’s prisoners are being farmed out all over the country. but why and where That we don’t know. Civil Beat reporter Chad Blair has today’s reality check.

Healthcare Reform in Hawaii: Beth Giesting

At yesterday’s press conference, President-elect Trump said a repeal of Obamacare and whatever comes next should be “at the same time.” That timetable may be far from realistic, but one thing is likely: there will be change. Helping states respond is the work of a national organization that, in its words, “bridges the gap between health care and health policy.” State of Reform is presenting its first Hawai‘i conference starting today. Former director of health care transformation, Beth Giesting joins us now with some of what we may expect to see come out of the conference. December 5th.

Jazz Pianist Lenore Raphael

One of the things that make great jazz so exciting is the feeling that the musicians onstage are surprising themselves -- attaining a level of almost telepathic communication, where they can complete one another’s thoughts at lightning speed. That’s what happened with pianist Oscar Peterson and guitarist Joe Pass, each of whom had the kind of formidable technique that allows a musician to create ideas -- and react to his partner’s ideas -- on the fly. Pianist Lenore Raphael and guitarist Wayne Wilkinson will pay tribute to their legacy in a weekend concert in our Atherton studio, and Lenore’s on the phone with us now.

