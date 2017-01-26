The Conversation: Thursday, January 26th, 2017

Changes to national Education Policy; Engaging Younger Voters; Live Music from Onward, Etc.

Full Show

Young Progressives Demanding Action: Cameron Sato

Cameron Sato

With all the recent calls for civic engagement, it could sound like the rhetoric we usually hear around legislative sessions and election campaigns...but in a political climate with President Trump seeking to control the thermostat, the calls to action for Democrats are already more than just pat phrases, especially to former Bernie Sanders supporters. In Hawaii that would include Cameron Sato. Once a member of Students for Bernie, Cameron Sato is now a legislative aide for Senator Stanley Chang and active with the group the Students for Bernie became - the Young Progressives Demanding Action. So what exactly do they want? Cameron Sato is in our studio.

Intro Music: Queen Bitch by David Bowie

Outro Music: Doing It To Death by The Kills

Scarlet Crow: Marya Stark

Marya Stark

Marya Stark and Carmen Crow are a performing duo with a mission: to connect audiences with forces within themselves. They call themselves Scarlet Crow, and sing what they call “enchanting songs of mystic folklore and urban Avalon-inspired prose." They’re performing tonight on Maui, and Marya is on the line from there.

Intro Music: Bone Shaman Woman by Scarlet Crow

Outro Music: Bone Shaman Woman by Scarlet Crow

Civil Beat Reality Check: Mrs Gabbard Goes to Damascus

Chad Blair

As you may remember Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard wasn’t at the Trump inauguration last week. She was somewhere else - Syria. Now we know the secret trip included a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Civil Beat reporter Chad Blair has a reality check.

Outro Music: Lafayette by Anders Osborne

Education Commission of the States: Sara Shelton

Sara Shelton

Education policy may be changing in Washington, but how much of that will impact states may be less of a question under the Every Student Succeeds Act- the successor to No Child Left Behind. But as states have more control over their education systems, how they do it the basic question...and states are getting some answers from a nonprofit that shares state education policy information and offers opportunities to trade best practices for a changing world. The Education Commission of the States is visiting Hawaii this week for a presentation to Hawaii lawmakers.

Outro Music: Roman by Housse de Racket

Americana Music from Onward, Etc: Rosco Wuestewald

Rosco Wuestewald

Rosco Wuestewald is the kind of traveling musician the world used to be full of. He goes from town to town and lets each new location change the nature of his music, his fellow musicians, and his performances. It’s a life of constant motion, and with it constant change. It has brought him to town for a couple of O’ahu dates, and to our studio this morning.

Intro Music: Pass the Bottle by Onward, Etc.

Outro Music: For Borrowed Time by Onward, Etc.