The Conversation: Thursday, November 16th, 2017

Health Science of Vaping; Hawaii Island Bus System; New Data on Coral Bleaching

Full Show

Science and Lobbying in Vaping Regulation

“Engines of addiction” are how longtime critic of the tobacco industry Robert Proctor describes vaping devices and electronic cigarettes.

Intro Music: Penny & Jack by The Essex Green

Outro Music: A Real Hero by College, Electric Youth

Robert Proctor

Challenges to Mass Transit on Hawaii Island

Many working people on Hawaii Island depend on bus service for their livelihoods. But the Hele-On service has been struggling; ridership is down and buses are in need of repair.

Intro Music: Tick of the Clock by Chromatics

Outro Music: Magic Bus by The Who

Tiffany Kai & Cheryl Soon

Civil Beat Reality Check

Surprise and skepticism have greeted the Honolulu Authority of Rapid Transit’s stated intention to extend Honolulu’s rail transit project to the University of Hawaii.

Outro Music: Who by David Byrne, St. Vincent

Stewart Yerton

Surviving Coral Bleaching

This has been a bad year for coral bleaching around the world, a trend directly linked to global warming. Hawaiian waters have seen two serious bleaching events in recent years.

Intro Music: Kaputt by Destroyer

Outro Music: Sonnentanz by Klangkarussell