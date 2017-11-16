The Conversation: Thursday, November 16th, 2017

Health Science of Vaping; Hawaii Island Bus System; New Data on Coral Bleaching
Science and Lobbying in Vaping Regulation
“Engines of addiction” are how longtime critic of the tobacco industry Robert Proctor describes vaping devices and electronic cigarettes.
Challenges to Mass Transit on Hawaii Island
Many working people on Hawaii Island depend on bus service for their livelihoods. But the Hele-On service has been struggling; ridership is down and buses are in need of repair.
Civil Beat Reality Check
Surprise and skepticism have greeted the Honolulu Authority of Rapid Transit’s stated intention to extend Honolulu’s rail transit project to the University of Hawaii.
Surviving Coral Bleaching
This has been a bad year for coral bleaching around the world, a trend directly linked to global warming. Hawaiian waters have seen two serious bleaching events in recent years.
