Related Program: 
The Conversation

The Conversation: Thursday, November 16th, 2017

By 3 hours ago

Health Science of Vaping; Hawaii Island Bus System; New Data on Coral Bleaching

Credit Vaping360 / Flickr


Credit Vaping360 / Flickr

Science and Lobbying in Vaping Regulation

“Engines of addiction” are how longtime critic of the tobacco industry Robert Proctor describes vaping devices and electronic cigarettes.

Intro Music: Penny & Jack by The Essex Green

Outro Music: A Real Hero by College, Electric Youth


Credit Hawaii County / Flickr

Challenges to Mass Transit on Hawaii Island

Many working people on Hawaii Island depend on bus service for their livelihoods. But the Hele-On service has been struggling; ridership is down and buses are in need of repair.

Intro Music: Tick of the Clock by Chromatics

Outro Music: Magic Bus by The Who


Credit Cory Lum/Civil Beat

Civil Beat Reality Check

Surprise and skepticism have greeted the Honolulu Authority of Rapid Transit’s stated intention to extend Honolulu’s rail transit project to the University of Hawaii.

Outro Music: Who by David Byrne, St. Vincent


Credit Wikipedia

Surviving Coral Bleaching

This has been a bad year for coral bleaching around the world, a trend directly linked to global warming. Hawaiian waters have seen two serious bleaching events in recent years.  

Intro Music: Kaputt by Destroyer

Outro Music: Sonnentanz by Klangkarussell

Tags: 
HPR Produced Talk Shows
Vaping
E-Cigarettes
electronic cigarettes
mass transit
Hawaii County bus system
coral bleaching

Related Content

E-Cigarettes Targeted by Lawmakers

By Feb 10, 2015
Wayne Yoshioka

A number of bills are advancing in the legislature that would outlaw the sale of electronic smoking devices and liquids to minors under the age of 21.   HPR’s Wayne Yoshioka reports.

Hawaii County Becomes First in State to Ban E-Cigarettes

By Molly Solomon Jan 13, 2015
Flickr / jonnwilliams
Flickr / jonnwilliams

Hawai‘i County residents who smoke e-cigarettes will soon find fewer places where vaping is allowed. Hawai‘i Island Mayor Billy Kenoi signed the bill Tuesday, making it the only county in the state to ban electronic cigarettes from public places where smoking is already prohibited. HPR’s Molly Solomon has more.

Hawaii Researcher Joins National Call for Electronic Cigarette Regulation

By Molly Solomon Jan 9, 2015
Flickr / lindsay-fox
Flickr / lindsay-fox

Two leading cancer research organizations are calling for stricter regulation of electronic cigarettes. And it’s prompted local health experts to echo those concerns. HPR’s Molly Solomon reports.