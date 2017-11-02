Related Program: 
The Conversation: Thursday, November 2nd, 2017

Waikiki Homeless Youth Kent Anderson; Hawaii ALS Walk: Fred Fisher; Kuleana Film: Brian Kohne; L’Escargot

Waikiki Homeless Youth: Kent Anderson

Recent incidents of street violence in Waikiki have turned public attention toward its population of street kids. Kent Anderson, Chief High Risk Services Officer of YO, Youth Outreach, says these kids are far more likely to be victims of crime than they are to commit them.

Hawaii ALS Walk: Fred Fisher

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive degeneration of the brain and spinal cord that leads to loss of muscular control. Fred Fisher, President and CEO of the ALS Association joins us to talk about the fight against the disease.

Civil Beat Reality Check

The Honolulu Police Department’s new chief, Susan Ballard, takes office accompanied by a chorus of praise from her colleagues for her integrity and her fairness.

Kuleana Film: Brian Kohne

Filmmaker Brian Kohne grew up on Maui watching the US Navy drop bombs on Kaho’olawe, just offshore.   The memory has stayed with him, and it’s part of the reason he wrote and directed his new movie “Kuleana.”

L’Escargot

L’Escargot is performing this weekend in Honolulu, and  Mimi Hafele, Duane Padilla, and Pierre Grill join us today to give us a sample performance.

