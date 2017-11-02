The Conversation: Thursday, November 2nd, 2017

Waikiki Homeless Youth Kent Anderson; Hawaii ALS Walk: Fred Fisher; Kuleana Film: Brian Kohne; L’Escargot

Full Show

Waikiki Homeless Youth: Kent Anderson

Kent Anderson

Recent incidents of street violence in Waikiki have turned public attention toward its population of street kids. Kent Anderson, Chief High Risk Services Officer of YO, Youth Outreach, says these kids are far more likely to be victims of crime than they are to commit them.

Intro Music: Flciker - Instrumental Version by Atmosphere

Outro Music: Things Have Changed by Freshlyground

Hawaii ALS Walk: Fred Fisher

Fred Fisher

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive degeneration of the brain and spinal cord that leads to loss of muscular control. Fred Fisher, President and CEO of the ALS Association joins us to talk about the fight against the disease.

Outro Music: Seraphim by Simian Mobile Disco

Civil Beat Reality Check

Reality Check

The Honolulu Police Department’s new chief, Susan Ballard, takes office accompanied by a chorus of praise from her colleagues for her integrity and her fairness.

Outro Music: Second Chance by Peter, Bjorn and John

Kuleana Film: Brian Kohne

Brian Kohne

Filmmaker Brian Kohne grew up on Maui watching the US Navy drop bombs on Kaho’olawe, just offshore. The memory has stayed with him, and it’s part of the reason he wrote and directed his new movie “Kuleana.”

Outro Music: Beautiful Life by Gui Boratto

L’Escargot

L’Escargot is performing this weekend in Honolulu, and Mimi Hafele, Duane Padilla, and Pierre Grill join us today to give us a sample performance.

Intro Music: Cest si bon by L'Escargot

Outro Music: Les Champs Elysses by L'Escargot