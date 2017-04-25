The Conversation: Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Homelessness Legislation: Scott Morishige, Ballroom Dancing: Faith Agbayani, Ke Kai Ola: Hawaiian Monk Seal Hospital: Deb Wickham

Hawaii State has the highest per capita rate of homelessness, which has made it one of the top issues being addressed at the Hawaii State Legislature. We spoke with the state’s homelessness coordinator, Scott Morishige who has been assessing the process.

The Hawaii Ballroom Dancing Association's director, Faith Agbayani, joined us to talk about the 58-year history of ballroom dancing and how it satisfies the desire for dance across generations.

Governor Ige has wrapped up successful contract negotiations with the Hawaii teachers union...has he also upped his political cache for the next election?

There are fewer than 1,500 monk seals left in the world, and this severely endangered species faces several threats to its survival, most of them man-made.

