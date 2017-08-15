The Conversation: Tuesday, August 15th, 2017

ACA Rate Hikes; Kahala Beach Easement; Economic Value of the Arts
Affordable Care Act Rate Hikes Requested by HMSA, KP: Gordon Ito
Amid widespread confusion about the impact of the Affordable Care Act, and uncertainty about its future, Hawaii’s principal health care providers are asking for double-digit increases in their premiums.
Intro Music: Man I Need by Jagwar Ma
Outro Music: Good Old Days by Emapea
Kahala Resort Easement Over Public Land: Richard Turbin
Although the Kahala Hotel & Resort has withdrawn a request for an easement to use state public shoreline for commercial enterprises, the question is raised: where should the line be drawn on the use of public land?
Intro Music: Kawika by The Sunday Manoa
Outro Music: Mc Hale by 1000 Gram
Civil Beat Reality Check
In the aftermath of a marathon public hearing that included some sharp questioning from State lawmakers, we still don’t know how Honolulu’s troubled rail project is going to be funded.
Outro Music: Oh Devil (feat. Devin Di Dakata) by Electric Guest
Economic Value of the Arts: Randy Cohen
You don’t often hear the arts spoken of as a driver for the economy, but they have an impact far beyond what you might expect.
Outro Music: Rainy Streets by Blue In Green
The Last Days of Judas Iscariot: Mark Branner
Judas Iscariot was never put on trial; he had his own conscience to torment him. But what if he had? That’s the question asked by a play coming to Hawaii.
Intro Music: American Goldwig by Blitzen Trapper
Outro Music: La Lucha by The Motet