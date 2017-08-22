The Conversation: Tuesday, August 21st, 2017

Related Program: 
Bluefin Tuna; Local Sea Level Rise; Accessing Medical Cannabis

DLNR Seal Level Impact Report

The Department of Land and Natural Resources is working on its sea level rise, vulnerability and adaptation report due to the Legislature later this fall. It’s the first such assessment.

Getting a Medical Cannabis Prescription

Medical cannabis has finally become available in Hawaii, and as it does more and more patients are signing up every day for a 329, a Hawaii-registered Medical-Marijuana card.

Civil Beat Reality Check

Next week, Hawaii’s state lawmakers will meet for a special session to find a solution to fill the deficit of the ever more expensive rail project. Could the deal they strike mean hotels will get stuck with the tab?

Should Bluefin Tuna Be an Endangered Species?

Pacific Bluefin tuna will not be placed on the endangered species list. That decision by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is based on the estimation of over 1 million and a half bluefin in the wild; a population that environmental NGOs say is dangerously low.

Why Are Kona’s Wells Failing?

Since January water users in North Kona have been under restrictions, with five of thirteen wells currently out of service.   

