Related Program: 
The Conversation

The Conversation: Tuesday December 20th, 2016

By & Dec 20, 2016
Related Program: 
The Conversation

The Value of Humility; Signing Off From the Farm; Surfer Musician Tom Curren

A Berlin Christmas Market, like this one near Kaiser Wilhelm Church, was the site of a suspected terrorist attack yesterday.
Credit Flickr - Sergey Galyonkin

Leaders Can Be More Powerful If They’re Humble: Ashley Merryman

Humility may not be the first trait that comes to mind when you think of good leadership, but maybe it should be.
Credit Pixabay

Today we pick up a conversation begun almost four years ago with social critic Ashley Merryman. She’s the award winning writer and co-author of two books that call into question American narcissism and its reflection in the ‘everyone wins’ philosophy that has informed decades of childhoods. Now she’s turned her attention to the science of powerful leadership based in humility.

Intro Music: Katachi by Shugo Tokumaru
Outro Music: Sky Blue by Blazo

Rain: Hawaiian Wonder Boy: Chula Harrison

The character Rain has turned his "disability" into a unique strength.
Credit Flickr - r.nial

Should the deprivation of the senses always be seen as a “handicap”?  Sometimes the absence of sight or hearing can lead to the extraordinary development of other senses; that’s the case with the hero of Chula Harrison’s new novel Rain, the Hawaiian Wonder Boy. The story, written for young adults, has an inspiring message.

Intro Music: Biloxi by Hiss Golden Messenger
Outro Music: Old Ties and Companions

Civil Beat Reality Check: Governor’s Budget Wishlist

Governor David Ige revealed his budget priorities for 2017.
Credit Cory Lum/Civil Beat

 Governor Ige released his budget wish list with more money for schools, housing and homelessness...but are the amounts he’s requested in sync with tax expectations. Chad Blair joins us now with a reality check.

Outro Music: Anything Could Happen by Ellie Goulding

From the Farm: Neal Conan

Aleppo City in 2009, prior to the Syrian Civil War and the devastation of the city.
Credit Flickr - edbrambley

An assassination in Ankara and a terrorist truck attack in Berlin set nerves on edge a few days before Christmas. Aleppo finally falls to Pro-government forces in Syria and there’s a quiet end to the drone drama in the South China Sea...just a few of the stories on the mind of News Analyst Neal Conan this week.

Outro Music: Story of My Life by Kondor

Surfing and Music Tom Curren

Tom Curren draws musical inspiration from surfing.
Credit TomCurren.com

Tom Curren has a decades-long career as one of the world’s top surfers behind him.  He is also an accomplished musician whose skill on the waves has taught him more than a few lessons about making music. He’s performing in Waikiki tomorrow evening, and he’s with us in our studio. 

Intro Music: Oh No by Jack and Eliza
Outro Music: Moon Rising by Kawika Kahiapo

Tags: 
The Conversation
HPR-2
Talk Shows
hpr news

Related Content

The Last Job in Hawaii

By The Conversation Oct 26, 2016
Noah Matteucci

Some are predicting that the next wave of automation will fundamentally change the nature of work by drastically reducing the need for humans. In this series we'll explore the implications of automation over the next 15 years here in Hawaii.

The Conversation: Monday December 19th, 2016

By & Dec 19, 2016
Flickr - King Damus

Statewide Effort Against Cancer; Pesticide Lawsuit; Local Band Makes it Big


Hawaii's Electors Vote Blue Despite Trump’s Win

By Dec 19, 2016
Wayne Yoshioka
Wayne Yoshioka

Donald Trump has officially won the presidency with the 270 electoral votes needed to secure the office.  Voting proceeded mostly according to tradition… despite some efforts to persuade Republican Electoral College members to vote rogue.