The Conversation: Tuesday December 20th, 2016

The Value of Humility; Signing Off From the Farm; Surfer Musician Tom Curren

Leaders Can Be More Powerful If They’re Humble: Ashley Merryman

Today we pick up a conversation begun almost four years ago with social critic Ashley Merryman. She’s the award winning writer and co-author of two books that call into question American narcissism and its reflection in the ‘everyone wins’ philosophy that has informed decades of childhoods. Now she’s turned her attention to the science of powerful leadership based in humility.

Rain: Hawaiian Wonder Boy: Chula Harrison

Should the deprivation of the senses always be seen as a “handicap”? Sometimes the absence of sight or hearing can lead to the extraordinary development of other senses; that’s the case with the hero of Chula Harrison’s new novel Rain, the Hawaiian Wonder Boy. The story, written for young adults, has an inspiring message.

Civil Beat Reality Check: Governor’s Budget Wishlist

Governor Ige released his budget wish list with more money for schools, housing and homelessness...but are the amounts he’s requested in sync with tax expectations. Chad Blair joins us now with a reality check.

From the Farm: Neal Conan

An assassination in Ankara and a terrorist truck attack in Berlin set nerves on edge a few days before Christmas. Aleppo finally falls to Pro-government forces in Syria and there’s a quiet end to the drone drama in the South China Sea...just a few of the stories on the mind of News Analyst Neal Conan this week.

Surfing and Music Tom Curren

Tom Curren has a decades-long career as one of the world’s top surfers behind him. He is also an accomplished musician whose skill on the waves has taught him more than a few lessons about making music. He’s performing in Waikiki tomorrow evening, and he’s with us in our studio.

