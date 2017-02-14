The Conversation: Tuesday, February 14th, 2017

Diverting Food Waste in Schools; Local Issues on Kauai; The Art of the Jam Band

Kauai County Council Check-in: Chair Mel Rapozo

Mel Rapozo

We like to tie our islands together with information about what’s happening in Hawaii - or about our state. Today we start a look around the islands at the County Councils and we begin with Kauai County Council Chair Mel Rapozo We spoke yesterday, starting with one of his priorities: a focus on local government’s core functions.

New Music from Eric Petersen and Stephen Inglis

Eric Petersen and Stephen Inglis

Eric Petersen and Stephen Inglis are two of the most technically accomplished guitarists in Hawaii. They have teamed up for a series of shows inspired by great jam bands and solo artists of the past: The Grateful Dead, Miles Davis and John Coltrane.

Civil Beat Reality Check: Waianae Fight Club

Chad Blair

Fist fights between students are not new, and maybe that is why no one seems to care about how regularly students duke it out in an area off campus in Waianae. Chad Blair has the reality check.

Diverting Food Waste from Schools: Ku`ulei Williams

Ku`ulei Williams

Ku’ulei Williams is the head of Aloha Harvest, an organization that redistributes unused food; and with the state serving some 500 thousand school meals across the state every week there is a lot of wasted school food. Though at the moment no one knows exactly how much. Whatever the amount, Ku’ulei Williams would like to capture it and get it into hungry mouths. That will take some creativity to move through a minefield of protocols.

The Art of the Jam Band: Eric Petersen and Stephen Inglis

Eric Petersen and Stephen Inglis

What do musicians do when they “jam”? Jazz and blues instrumentalists who have never played together before can create new music on the spot if they have enough of a shared musical vocabulary and listen to each other. With that in mind, and with two fine guitarists in the studio, we thought we’d take you inside some of the ways musicians find common ground. Eric Petersen and Stephen Inglis are back to join us in that effort.

