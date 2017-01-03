The Conversation: Tuesday January 3rd, 2017

The Fight to Recognize MLK Day; Women’s Solidarity March; Green Development in Kailua-Kona

Full Show

Women’s Solidarity March: Teresa Shook

Teresa Shook

On January 21, women from around the nation will converge on the capitol for the Women’s March on Washington. The event to spotlight the diverse faces of US communities started in Hawaii, in the mind of Teresa Shook. It also spawned similar efforts in states, including in Hawaii. The local marches on the same day are billed as expressions of solidarity to hold the line of civil rights, health and safety, from the incoming Administration.

Intro Music: Dig A Little Deeper by Peter Bjorn and John

Outro Music: Colors - Acoustic Instrumental by Kym Smith

The Fight to Recognize MLK Day: Marsha Joyner

Marsha Joyner

The Martin Luther King holiday arrives, two weeks from today, with the weight of history behind it -- a celebration of the legacy of a man who was once the target of FBI surveillance, was reviled throughout the South, and was killed by an assassin’s bullet in Memphis, Tennessee. The very existence of the holiday is the result of a prolonged state-by-state battle. It’s one that longtime community activist Marsha Joyner remembers well.

Intro Music: Happy Birthday by Stevie Wonder

Outro Music: Pride (In The Name of Love) by U2

Civil Beat Reality Check: Kealoha Case

Chad Blair

There are more questions in the HPD corruption case with the police chief at its center...and this time, it’s the investigation of a broken taillight. Civil Beat reporter Chad Blair has the reality check.

Intro Music: Improvement by Fountains of Youth

Outro Music: Montreal -40c by Malajube

NELHA Space Open for Development: Greg Barbour

Greg Barbour

Just outside of the Kailua Kona Airport on Hawaii Island is a 900-acre park that's part natural energy producer, part food farm. Shrimp, abalone, and microalgae are some of the products grown at the Hawaii Ocean and Technology Park. It's been around for 40 years and is run by the Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaii Authority. NELHA as it's known is a state agency through not funded by the state and in a matter of a few days NELHA hopes to have letters of interest in hand to develop a prime retail area of the park. The Requests for Interest are due this Friday. NELHA executive director Greg Barbour joins us now with his wish list.

Outro Music: Rio by Netsky

Oahu Fringe Festival: Misa Tupou

Misa Tupou

There aren’t a lot of rules and restrictions to a “Fringe” festival, and that’s the whole idea. The idea was born in Edinburgh, Scotland, in 1947, and has become a worldwide phenomenon. Oahu’s annual celebration of the avant-garde and the unpredictable is coming up weekend after next

Intro Music: Waste A Moment by Kings of Leon

Outro Music: Geothermal by Taureau