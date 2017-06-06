The Conversation: Tuesday, June 6th, 2017

Financial Health of Millennials; Court Diversion in Hawaii County; Building Voices Symposium
Expanding on Court Diversion Successes: Mitch Roth
Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney Mitch Roth is trying to expand a program he began on the east side of the island to its west side community.
Building Voices Symposium: Simon Bussier
Over half the world’s population lives in cities, and that percentage is growing daily.
A new poll from Civil Beat shows that Governor David Ige’s position for reelection may not be as solid as he would like.
Financial Health of Millenials Compared to their Parents: Paul Brewbaker
By one account, Millennials are worth half of what their parents were at the same age.
Fiber Artist at Louis Pohl Gallery: Marques Marzan
Marques Hanalei Marzan has degrees in fiber arts and museum studies and has been a Cultural Resource Specialist at the Bishop Museum since 2008.
