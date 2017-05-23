Related Program: 
The Conversation

The Conversation: Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017

By & 1 minute ago

Surfrider Foundation Blue Water Task Force: Stuart Coleman; The New Mastersounds: Eddie Roberts

Credit Wikimedia Commons

Surfrider Foundation Blue Water Task Force: Stuart Coleman

Credit Stuart Coleman

The Surfrider Foundation Kauai Chapter's Blue Water Task Force has been testing the water quality around Kauai and Maui. Stuart H. Coleman of the Surfrider Foundation joined us today to explain the results. 

Intro Music: Take Five by The Dave Brubeck Quartet

Outro Music If You Say So by Supermoon

The New Mastersounds: Eddie Roberts

Credit The New Mastersounds

The New Mastersounds from Leeds, England are performing at Blue Note Hawaii this week. We caught up with the guitarist for the band Eddie Roberts in our studio today.

Intro Music: Freckles by The New Mastersounds

Outro Music:  MRG by The New Mastersounds

Civil Beat Reality Check

Credit Flickr by Photonoumi

Hawaii’s counties are digesting the legislative session and one issue not going down well with any of them is the lack of protection for lifeguards. The bill, which would have made the support permanent, failed despite only one voice in opposition.

Outro Music:  Baby by Devendra Banhart

DBEDT Consumer Debt Report: Ricky Cassiday  

Credit Flickr

With the release of the Consumer Debt in Hawaii report, we chatted with real estate analysis and owner of Data@Work Ricky Cassiday. 

Outro Music:  Childrens' Magical Death by The Lickets

Theta Healing: Mira

Credit Wikimedia Commons

Theta is a healing method that harnesses the energy from the brain. Mira is an instructor of the practice on Maui and joins us today. 

Intro Music: Talking Backwards by Real Estate

Outro Music: 

Tags: 
HPR Produced Talk Shows

Related Content

The Conversation: Monday, May 22nd, 2017

By & May 22, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

The Case for Short Term Rentals; Maui County Council Chair; Music from Rachel Gonzales

The Body Show: Medical Gym

By May 22, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

Today on The Body Show, if you have arthritis, Parkinson's or other medical problems going to the gym to the work out might just be harder than you think. We'll talk to an expert about the concept of a medical gym and why it just might help provide the personalized attention that can make all the difference.

Bytemarks Café: Microwave Technology

By & May 16, 2017
Wikipedia
Wikipedia

  Today on Bytemarks Café, we’ll talk about the latest in microwave technology and the upcoming International Microwave Symposium. In addition to the conference, we’ll find out the many ways microwaves influence our lives, from 5G wireless to deep space exploration.