The Conversation: Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017

Surfrider Foundation Blue Water Task Force: Stuart Coleman; The New Mastersounds: Eddie Roberts

The Surfrider Foundation Kauai Chapter's Blue Water Task Force has been testing the water quality around Kauai and Maui. Stuart H. Coleman of the Surfrider Foundation joined us today to explain the results.

Intro Music: Take Five by The Dave Brubeck Quartet

Outro Music If You Say So by Supermoon

The New Mastersounds: Eddie Roberts

The New Mastersounds from Leeds, England are performing at Blue Note Hawaii this week. We caught up with the guitarist for the band Eddie Roberts in our studio today.

Intro Music: Freckles by The New Mastersounds

Outro Music: MRG by The New Mastersounds

Civil Beat Reality Check

Hawaii’s counties are digesting the legislative session and one issue not going down well with any of them is the lack of protection for lifeguards. The bill, which would have made the support permanent, failed despite only one voice in opposition.

Outro Music: Baby by Devendra Banhart

DBEDT Consumer Debt Report: Ricky Cassiday

With the release of the Consumer Debt in Hawaii report, we chatted with real estate analysis and owner of Data@Work Ricky Cassiday.

Outro Music: Childrens' Magical Death by The Lickets

Theta Healing: Mira

Theta is a healing method that harnesses the energy from the brain. Mira is an instructor of the practice on Maui and joins us today.

Intro Music: Talking Backwards by Real Estate

Outro Music: