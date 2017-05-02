The Conversation: Tuesday, May 2nd, 2017

North Korea and Hawaii: Retired Lt. Gen. Dan Leaf; Maui Mauka Conservation Awareness Training: Lissa Fox Strohecker
North Korea and Hawaii: Retired Lt. Gen. Dan Leaf
Retired Lt. Gen Dan Leaf and former Director of Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Security Studies speaks about the outlook of Hawaii’s safety amid the U.S./North Korea tension.
Intro Music: All Across This Land by Blitzen Trapper
Outro Music: Sunflowers by The Deli
Maui Mauka Conservation Awareness Training: Lissa Fox Strohecker
Educational training on keeping native species in Hawaii protected among frequent visitors of the islands.
Intro Music Shuffle Your Feet by Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
Outro Music: Lemonade by Dave Moisan
Civil Beat Reality Check: Following the Twists and Turns at the State Capitol
The legislature is in its final push before its scheduled adjournment for this session on Thursday
Outro Music: Ashes To Ashes by Warpaint
State Hospital Development Update: William ‘Bill’ May
Three years ago, the state learned in detail about problems with the state mental health hospital. That helped shape a new hospital and campus redesign. Now the final environmental impact statement is out and you have a chance to comment on it until June 23rd.
Outro Music: Los Tangueros by Orquesta Del Plata
TAG Production of DISGRACED: Ronald Heller
Catch Ayad Akthar's play, "Disgraced," which focuses on contemporary topics like prejudices and Muslims that are subject to suspicion and hatred. We spoke with the play's director, Ronald Heller. It is showing at Brad Powell Theater this month from May 5th to May 28th.
Intro Music: Sweet As by Katchafire
Outro Music: Trick Of The Light by Matthew Sweet