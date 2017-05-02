The Conversation: Tuesday, May 2nd, 2017

North Korea and Hawaii: Retired Lt. Gen. Dan Leaf; Maui Mauka Conservation Awareness Training: Lissa Fox Strohecker

Full Show

North Korea and Hawaii: Retired Lt. Gen. Dan Leaf

Lt. Dan Leaf

Retired Lt. Gen Dan Leaf and former Director of Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Security Studies speaks about the outlook of Hawaii’s safety amid the U.S./North Korea tension.

Intro Music: All Across This Land by Blitzen Trapper

Outro Music: Sunflowers by The Deli

Maui Mauka Conservation Awareness Training: Lissa Fox Strohecker

Lissa Fox Strohecker

Educational training on keeping native species in Hawaii protected among frequent visitors of the islands.

Intro Music Shuffle Your Feet by Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

Outro Music: Lemonade by Dave Moisan

Civil Beat Reality Check: Following the Twists and Turns at the State Capitol

The legislature is in its final push before its scheduled adjournment for this session on Thursday

Outro Music: Ashes To Ashes by Warpaint

State Hospital Development Update: William ‘Bill’ May

William May

Three years ago, the state learned in detail about problems with the state mental health hospital. That helped shape a new hospital and campus redesign. Now the final environmental impact statement is out and you have a chance to comment on it until June 23rd.

Outro Music: Los Tangueros by Orquesta Del Plata

TAG Production of DISGRACED: Ronald Heller

Ronald Heller

Catch Ayad Akthar's play, "Disgraced," which focuses on contemporary topics like prejudices and Muslims that are subject to suspicion and hatred. We spoke with the play's director, Ronald Heller. It is showing at Brad Powell Theater this month from May 5th to May 28th.

Intro Music: Sweet As by Katchafire

Outro Music: Trick Of The Light by Matthew Sweet