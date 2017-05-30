The Conversation: Tuesday, May 30th, 201

Related Program: 
Domestic Violence: Nanci Kreidman; James Horton, Ted Tsukiyama, My Life’s Journey 

Domestic Violence: Nanci Kreidman

Domestic Violence Action Center's Nanci Kreidman joins us today to talk about the recent domestic violence cases in the news this week. 

Ted Tsukiyama, My Life’s Journey

Ted Tsukiyama’s "My Life's Journey" Book Launch is an autobiography of the author, and it’s a window into more than a half-century of Hawaii history.

Reality Check

With the ouster of Jill Tokuda as Ways and Means chair, Senator Donovan Dela Cruz has arguably become Hawaii’s most powerful senator. But, will a man known for his ties to big business, backroom deal making and ethics concerns be the right person for the job?

Pono Chong, Chamber of Commerce

Chamber of Commerce Hawaii's Pono Chong joins us today to discuss employment in the state of Hawaii.

