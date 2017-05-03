The Conversation: Tuesday, May 3rd, 2017

Pushback Against TAT Hike; New Alzheimer Treatment; Training the Next Generation of Journalists

Hotel Industry Pushes Back Against TAT Rate Hike: Mufi Hannemann

Mufi Hannemann

The Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association has come out in strong opposition to funding Honolulu’s rail project with an increase to the Transient Accommodation Tax.

Training the Next Generation of Journalists: Eunice Sim

Eunice Sim

Journalism teachers are helping the next generation learn to earn the public’s trust and overcome ‘fake news.’

Civil Beat Reality Check: Rail Funding

Chad Blair

A last minute effort to fund Honolulu’s rail project appears to have gridlocked.

Testing New Alzheimer’s Treatment in Hawaii: Kore Kai Liow

Dr. Kore Kai Liow

A three-year, worldwide drug trial is looking for participants here in Hawaii to test a new medication for patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

The Art of the Audition: Gary Epstein

Gary Epstein

Acing that high-stakes audition is a crucial skill for any aspiring actor. A veteran actor and agent shares some tips of the trade.

