The Conversation: Tuesday, May 3rd, 2017

By & Person: Beth-Ann Kozlovich 1 hour ago

Pushback Against TAT Hike; New Alzheimer Treatment; Training the Next Generation of Journalists

Credit Max Pixel

Hotel Industry Pushes Back Against TAT Rate Hike: Mufi Hannemann

Credit Wikimedia Commons

The Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association has come out in strong opposition to funding Honolulu’s rail project with an increase to the Transient Accommodation Tax.

Intro Music: Doubt (Summer Edit) by Shallou

Outro Music:  Rexanimarum by Israel Nash

Training the Next Generation of Journalists: Eunice Sim

Credit Flickr - NS Newsflash

Journalism teachers are helping the next generation learn to earn the public’s trust and overcome ‘fake news.’

Intro Music: Big Thighs, NJ by Low Cut Connie

Outro Music:  Nebraska by moe.

Civil Beat Reality Check: Rail Funding

Credit Cory Lum/Civil Beat

A last minute effort to fund Honolulu’s rail project appears to have gridlocked.

Intro Music: Animals Are Cut In Two by Half Handed Cloud

Outro Music:  Facing The Sun by Treefight for Sunlight

Testing New Alzheimer’s Treatment in Hawaii: Kore Kai Liow

Credit Pixabay

A three-year, worldwide drug trial is looking for participants here in Hawaii to test a new medication for patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

Outro Music: In Particular by Blonde Redhead

The Art of the Audition: Gary Epstein

Credit Stacy Ray

Acing that high-stakes audition is a crucial skill for any aspiring actor. A veteran actor and agent shares some tips of the trade.

Intro Music: It's My Life by No Doubt

Outro Music: I Gonna Wait No More (Instrumental) by No Doubt

HPR Produced Talk Shows

