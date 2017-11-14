The Conversation: Tuesday, November 14th, 2017

State Pensions on Path to Solvency; Challenges to COFA Immigrants; Making Drinking Water Out of Thin Air

Full Show

State Employee Retirement System Funding

By current estimates, the ERS is some 12-billion dollars short of meeting its liabilities. But the fund's Director has a plan to rectify that situation.

Thom Williams

COFA Update Legal Aid Society

Recent years have seen immigration issues politicized as never before. That uncertainty has affected Hawaii’s Micronesian community, Legal Aid Society deal with immigration issues on a regular basis.

Tatjana Johnson and Joanna Loeak

Civil Beat Reality Check

Two hundred of the most violent and disruptive inmates from Nevada prisons are about to be shipped to Saguaro Correctional Center in Nevada.

Rui Kaneya

Water Abundance X Prize

A team of young scientists from Hawaii is entering an international competition whose entrants are asked to pluck water from thin air. The competition for the Water Abundance X Prize is an effort to harness innovation and apply it to one of the world’s most critical problems before it’s too late.



