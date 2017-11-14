The Conversation: Tuesday, November 14th, 2017

State Pensions on Path to Solvency; Challenges to COFA Immigrants; Making Drinking Water Out of Thin Air
State Employee Retirement System Funding
By current estimates, the ERS is some 12-billion dollars short of meeting its liabilities. But the fund's Director has a plan to rectify that situation.
COFA Update Legal Aid Society
Recent years have seen immigration issues politicized as never before. That uncertainty has affected Hawaii’s Micronesian community, Legal Aid Society deal with immigration issues on a regular basis.
Civil Beat Reality Check
Two hundred of the most violent and disruptive inmates from Nevada prisons are about to be shipped to Saguaro Correctional Center in Nevada.
Water Abundance X Prize
A team of young scientists from Hawaii is entering an international competition whose entrants are asked to pluck water from thin air. The competition for the Water Abundance X Prize is an effort to harness innovation and apply it to one of the world’s most critical problems before it’s too late.
