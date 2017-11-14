Related Program: 
The Conversation

The Conversation: Tuesday, November 14th, 2017

By 3 hours ago

State Pensions on Path to Solvency; Challenges to COFA Immigrants; Making Drinking Water Out of Thin Air

Boys on Ulithi Atoll, Yap take stock of air dropped school supplies.
Credit U.S. Pacific Air Forces


Credit Pexels

State Employee Retirement System Funding

By current estimates, the ERS is some 12-billion dollars short of meeting its liabilities. But the fund's Director has a plan to rectify that situation.

Intro Music: New Mate by FigurineYou Got Me by The Generationals

Outro Music: That's Life, tho (almost hate to say) by Kurt Vile


Credit U.S. Pacific Air Forces

COFA Update Legal Aid Society

Recent years have seen immigration issues politicized as never before. That uncertainty has affected Hawaii’s Micronesian community, Legal Aid Society deal with immigration issues on a regular basis.

Intro Music: Guava Jam by The Sunday Manoa

Outro Music: Ocean by John Butler


Credit Cory Lum/Civil Beat

Civil Beat Reality Check

Two hundred of the most violent and disruptive inmates from Nevada prisons are about to be shipped to Saguaro Correctional Center in Nevada.

Outro Music: Everyday by Rogue Wave


Credit Pixabay

Water Abundance X Prize

A team of young scientists from Hawaii is entering an international competition whose entrants are asked to pluck water from thin air. The competition for the Water Abundance X Prize is an effort to harness innovation and apply it to one of the world’s most critical problems before it’s too late.
 

Outro Music: Morning Dew - Radio Mix by Nora En Pura

Tags: 
HPR Produced Talk Shows
COFA
Employee Retirement System
Unfunded liabilities
Drinking Water
X Prize

Related Content

Town Square: The COFA Agreement

By Beth-Ann Kozlovich Oct 29, 2015
Wikipedia Commons
Wikipedia Commons

  Today on Town Square: Understanding the COFA Agreement – and getting to know the Micronesian community with Civil Beat’s Chad Blair. 5pm on HPR-2. 

Read his article The New Kids on the Block: A ‘Hidden Minority’ in Civil Beat 

Complicated U.S. Relations Leave Veterans Without Full Health Benefits

By Nov 9, 2017
Nathan Fitch

This coming Veterans’ Day, we will likely hear stories of service from those who have been to the frontlines of war. As America honors those who served in the U.S. military, the conversation also centers on how the U.S. can serve its veterans.  HPR Reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi shares the story of an often overlooked group of veterans who are hoping the country they served will return that obligation.

The Body Show: A Successful Mindset

By Nov 13, 2017
TeroVesalainen / Pixabay
TeroVesalainen / Pixabay

What mindset do you need to have to be the most successful in life? Well, it's not about just being talented or smart. It's about being willing to learn and make mistakes. Today on The Body Show, a talk with Dr. Carol  Dweck, an expert in setting the right mindset for life.