The Conversation: Tuesday, November 7th, 2017

Aquarium Fish Permits; North Kona Water; Micronesian Veterans of U.S. Military

Full Show

Circuit Court Nullifies Permits to Harvest Aquarium Fish

Harvesting of wild aquarium fish in Hawaii has been halted court order. The halt is temporary, but it means all existing permits are null and void, pending an environmental review.

Intro Music: Tension by M83

Outro Music: Glow by Chris Robinson Brotherhood

Summer Kupao-Odo

More Well Failures in North Kona

Residents and farmers in Hawaii Island’s North Kona region have been under water usage restrictions for months, and pumping equipment for the groundwater wells has continued to fail.

Intro Music: Le Temps de l'Amour by Francoise Hardy

Outro Music: Once In A Lifetime by Talking Heads

Sherry Bracken

Civil Beat Reality Check

A bipartisan effort is underway in Congress to allow for Medicaid money to be used for treatment at large drug-treatment facilities that are not currently covered.

Outro Music: Gemini by Alabama Shakes

Jim Simon

Constitutional Authority for Military Force

A group of Democratic Senators has introduced a bill prohibiting President Trump from starting a preemptive war against North Korea; a measure that could be seen as a return to a time when the Constitution’s checks and balances were still enforced.

Outro Music: Lazaretto (Instrumental) by Jack White

Andrea Freeman

Micronesian Veterans of the U.S. Military

Nathan Fitch, a former Peace Corps volunteer in Kosrae, explores Micronesians fighting in American wars in his documentary film Island Soldier.

Intro Music: Spaceship by Comet Blue

Outro Music: Big Country by Bela Fleck and Flecktones