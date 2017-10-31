The Conversation: Tuesday, October 31st, 2017

Related Program: 
Tuesday, October 31st, 2017

Opioids in Hawaii; Repatriating Hawaiian Bones; Aloha From Lavaland

Credit Charles Williams / Flickr

Opioid Use in Hawaii

According to the Centers for Disease Control, drug overdose deaths in Hawaii increased by 83 percent between 2006 and 2014. That’s a growth rate more than double the national average.

For weeks in 2014 it appeared a lava flow would destroy or cutoff the Lower Puna town of Pahoa.
Chronicling Pahoa’s Close Encounter with Lava

The documentary ‘Aloha From Lavaland’ chronicles the East Hawaii Island town of Pahoa’s 2014 close encounter with a Kilauea lava flow.

Civil Beat Reality Check

The Honolulu City Council is set to vote Wednesday on Mayor Caldwell’s nominees, who would join the oversight panel amid a corruption scandal at HPD.

The Museum of Ethnology in Dresden, Germany determined the bones had been obtained in an unethical manner.
Repatriating Hawaiian Bones

A 26-year effort has culminated with the return of several Hawaiian bones from a state museum in the German region of Saxony.

Culinary Apprentice Program

Kapiolani Community College has launched an apprenticeship program to help perspective chefs learn the art and science of cooking.

   Hawai‘i movie audiences have a reputation for being knowledgeable, with an appetite for films that has been cultivated by the Hawai‘i International Film Festival over the past 35 years.  HPR’s Noe Tanigawa reports that this year, an effort has begun to develop local critics and writers who can help shape and expand the film scene in the islands.

The Hawai‘i International Film Festival continues through November 22nd.   For a full schedule with links, Hawai‘i International Film Festival