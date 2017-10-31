The Conversation: Tuesday, October 31st, 2017

Opioids in Hawaii; Repatriating Hawaiian Bones; Aloha From Lavaland
Opioid Use in Hawaii
According to the Centers for Disease Control, drug overdose deaths in Hawaii increased by 83 percent between 2006 and 2014. That’s a growth rate more than double the national average.
Chronicling Pahoa’s Close Encounter with Lava
The documentary ‘Aloha From Lavaland’ chronicles the East Hawaii Island town of Pahoa’s 2014 close encounter with a Kilauea lava flow.
Civil Beat Reality Check
The Honolulu City Council is set to vote Wednesday on Mayor Caldwell’s nominees, who would join the oversight panel amid a corruption scandal at HPD.
Repatriating Hawaiian Bones
A 26-year effort has culminated with the return of several Hawaiian bones from a state museum in the German region of Saxony.
Culinary Apprentice Program
Kapiolani Community College has launched an apprenticeship program to help perspective chefs learn the art and science of cooking.
