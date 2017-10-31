The Conversation: Tuesday, October 31st, 2017

Opioids in Hawaii; Repatriating Hawaiian Bones; Aloha From Lavaland

Full Show

Opioid Use in Hawaii

According to the Centers for Disease Control, drug overdose deaths in Hawaii increased by 83 percent between 2006 and 2014. That’s a growth rate more than double the national average.

Intro Music: Miles of Skyline by River Whyless

Outro Music: Aloha Shirts by Tomas Fosch Trio

Heather Lusk

Chronicling Pahoa’s Close Encounter with Lava

The documentary ‘Aloha From Lavaland’ chronicles the East Hawaii Island town of Pahoa’s 2014 close encounter with a Kilauea lava flow.

Intro Music: Volcano by Damien Rice

Outro Music: Antenna by Bonobo

Phil Payson

Civil Beat Reality Check

The Honolulu City Council is set to vote Wednesday on Mayor Caldwell’s nominees, who would join the oversight panel amid a corruption scandal at HPD.

Outro Music: Emotions and Math by Margaret Glaspy

Stewart Yerton

Repatriating Hawaiian Bones

A 26-year effort has culminated with the return of several Hawaiian bones from a state museum in the German region of Saxony.

Outro Music: Constellations (feat. Jack Johnson) by Kawika Kahiapo

Edward Halealoha Ayau

Culinary Apprentice Program

Kapiolani Community College has launched an apprenticeship program to help perspective chefs learn the art and science of cooking.

Intro Music: Rise Up by Esera Tuaolo (From NBC's The Voice)

Outro Music: Bicycle Song by Red Hot Chili Peppers