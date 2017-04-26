The Conversation: Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Hawaii's U.S. district attorney, Attorney Flo Nakakuni, Comedian Ron Josol

Today we talk with Florence Nakakuni, Hawaii's first female U.S. Attorney for the district of Hawaii that was appointed by President Obama. We talk with her about the resignation of more than 40 U.S. attorneys and the White House administration.

Intro Music: Aldgate Patterns by Little People

Comedian Ron Josol

A career in comedy has taken Filipino comedian Ron Josol away from his family's mining business, but over the years he has built a career over a span of 20 years. Catch Ron knocks 'em dead at one of his comedy shows!

Intro Music: Is This How You Feel? by The Preatures

CivilBeat.com Reality Check

They say a good compromise is when no one walks away happy. But is the compromise at work with the paid sick and family leave measures in conference today? Both supporters and opponents of House bills 4 and 213 aren’t happy with the current versions

From Death Row to Law School: Isaiah McCoy

Isaiah McCoy was acquitted in the second trial for a murder he had long maintained he didn’t commit, the trial went all the way up to the Delaware Supreme Court which overturned his conviction. He was released on January 19, 2017. He's the youngest person freed from a death sentence.

Intro Music: Enola by Little People